Jazz's Lauri Markkanen Completes Compulsory Service in Finnish Military

YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Leading Team Finland during the 2023 FIBA World Cup wasn't the only thing Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen did for his home country this summer.

Markkanen announced Friday he had completed his summer of mandatory service with the Finnish military.

The Constitution of Finland mandates military service for adult men before the age of 30, the Salt Lake Tribune reported. Markkanen, who turned 26 in May, had not yet served his time for NATO's newest member.

"I just figured if we're not going to playing in the postseason this year, then it's going to be a good time to do it now, instead of just postponing it and then eventually having to do it in a time that wouldn't work so well for me," Markkanen told reporters after the Utah Jazz were eliminated from the 2023 NBA postseason in April, per CNN.

Markkanen's agent told CNN military service generally lasts "up to six months," but the forward said he had the option complete the service across two summers.