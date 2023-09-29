Chase Claypool Says He's Not Being Used Properly amid Justin Fields, Bears' Struggles

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Quarterback Justin Fields is not the only offensive player on the Chicago Bears that is frustrated about how he is being used.

When asked if the team was using him correctly thus far into the season, wide receiver Chase Claypool shook his head before saying "no."

Claypool has been targeted 14 times in 2023 and has four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. This is on pace to be an increase from his production after joining the team midway through 2022 but is still low for a receiver who had more that 800 receiving yards in both 2020 and 2021.

