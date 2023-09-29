X

    Chase Claypool Says He's Not Being Used Properly amid Justin Fields, Bears' Struggles

    Jack MurraySeptember 29, 2023

    TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 17: Chase Claypool #10 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to his game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Quarterback Justin Fields is not the only offensive player on the Chicago Bears that is frustrated about how he is being used.

    When asked if the team was using him correctly thus far into the season, wide receiver Chase Claypool shook his head before saying "no."

    Mark Carman @thecarm

    Asked by ⁦<a href="https://twitter.com/CourtneyRCronin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CourtneyRCronin</a>⁩ if the Bears were using him correctly to show "the best that he can do" Chase Claypool said… "No" <a href="https://t.co/gCqQcz4xg9">pic.twitter.com/gCqQcz4xg9</a>

    Claypool has been targeted 14 times in 2023 and has four catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. This is on pace to be an increase from his production after joining the team midway through 2022 but is still low for a receiver who had more that 800 receiving yards in both 2020 and 2021.

