NFL Announces New Gambling Policy for Players Who Bet NFL Games, Other Sports

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed on new guidelines for players who bet on league games and other sports.

NFL players are still not allowed to place bets on league games. If a player places a bet on an NFL game, he will receive an indefinite suspension that spans at least one year.

While betting on NFL games is not permitted, players are allowed to place bets on other sports. Regardless of sport, players are still not allowed to place bets at any team facilities or while they are considered to be working.

However, the punishment for players who place non-NFL bets at team facilities has been reduced. The first offense now results in a two-game suspension without pay.

The NFL has cracked down on sports gambling among its players over the last year despite being a big partner in the betting industry.

One of the first big gambling suspensions was given to Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The NFL suspended Ridley indefinitely in March 2022 for betting on games while he was away from the Atlanta Falcons in 2021.

Ridley appeared in just five games for the Falcons in 2021 before stepping away due to mental health reasons. He missed the entire 2022 season while serving the suspension and was reinstated in March 2023 after Atlanta had traded him to Jacksonville in November 2022.

The NFL went on to suspend five players in April for violating its gambling policy.

Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore, formerly of the Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders defensive end Shaka Toney were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games. While Cephus and Moore were released by Detroit, Toney still remains a member of the Commanders.

Additionally, Lions wide receivers Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended six games each for placing bets on non-NFL games at the team's facility. Williams is among the players now eligible to return in Week 5, according to Jones.