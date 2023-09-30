Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 4: Advice for Unfavorable Fantasy Football Matchups

4 of 6

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

Robinson was solid in Week 1 (66 scrimmage yards and a score) and spectacular in Week 2 (129 scrimmage yards and two scores). But he was awfully quiet in Week 3, handling just 10 carries and failing to record a target or a touchdown for the first time this season.



What changed? Well, Washington faced a much trickier matchup and not surprisingly struggled to flash any of the form they had in the first two weeks. Robinson's first two games were against the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos, both of whom have allowed at least the eighth-most fantasy points to running backs. His Week 3 opponent, the Buffalo Bills, has allowed the ninth-fewest.

