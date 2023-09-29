Tyler Higbee, Rams Agree to 2-Year Contract Extension Reportedly Worth Up to $30.5M

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams announced Friday that they signed tight end Tyler Higbee to a two-year contract extension through the 2025 season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport previously reported it was a three-year deal worth a base value of $27 million with the potential to go up to a maximum of $30.5 million with incentives. Rapoport also reported that the contract included $17 million in guaranteed money.

The 30-year-old Higbee, who had been scheduled to become a free agent at the conclusion of this season, has spent his entire eight-year NFL career with the Rams.

The Rams originally selected Higbee in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft out of Western Kentucky, and while his role as a pass-catcher was limited over his first few seasons, he broke out in 2019.

After having fewer than 300 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons, Higbee racked up a career-high 734 yards to go along with three touchdowns on 69 receptions in 2019.

In 2020 and 2021, Higbee scored a career-high five touchdowns, and he had a career-high 72 catches last season.

From 2019 to 2022, Higbee averaged nearly 62 catches for 609 yards and four touchdowns per season. He was also the Rams' starting tight end in their Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals to conclude the 2021 season.

In three games so far this season, Higbee has made 11 grabs for 132 yards and no touchdowns.

With superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, Higbee has been among quarterback Matthew Stafford's top targets along with wide receiver Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell.