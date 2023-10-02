X

NBA

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSHIGHLIGHTSFANTASYDRAFT

    Nets' Ben Simmons: 'Can't Be Soft' About Criticism; Says Back Injury Has Improved

    Erin WalshOctober 2, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench in the first half against the Orlando Magic at Barclays Center on April 07, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons spoke positively about where he is heading into the upcoming NBA season during the team's media day.

    He said on YES Network that "this is the best I've felt in a long time."

    YES Network @YESNetwork

    Ben Simmons: "This is the best I've felt in a long time... Every day is a lot easier." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NetsOnYES?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NetsOnYES</a> <a href="https://t.co/aErnTKKMyp">pic.twitter.com/aErnTKKMyp</a>

    Simmons also said he hasn't ignored the outside criticism directed his way over the last few years.

    YES Network @YESNetwork

    Ben Simmons on blocking out outside noise: "You can't be soft... You've got to deal with it, you've got to live with it." <a href="https://t.co/A3zixBW9bE">pic.twitter.com/A3zixBW9bE</a>

    Simmons, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with a back injury that required surgery, appeared in just 42 games during the 2022-23 campaign before being sidelined by the back ailment again.

    The 27-year-old had a disappointing year, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor, though his health issues likely contributed to his struggles.

    Simmons spent the entire offseason rehabbing from his injury and told Andscape's Marc J. Spears in August that he felt he was back "at 100% now" and was ready to go for the 2023-24 season.

    Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn also told reporters in September that Simmons would be ready to go for the start of training camp. Based on his comments Monday, nothing appears to have changed in that regard.

    Following the departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Simmons enters the year expected to take on a larger role alongside Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie.

    Nets' Ben Simmons: 'Can't Be Soft' About Criticism; Says Back Injury Has Improved
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    However, the Nets remain far from being one of the top contenders in the Eastern Conference.