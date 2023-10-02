Nets' Ben Simmons: 'Can't Be Soft' About Criticism; Says Back Injury Has Improved

Elsa/Getty Images

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons spoke positively about where he is heading into the upcoming NBA season during the team's media day.

He said on YES Network that "this is the best I've felt in a long time."

Simmons also said he hasn't ignored the outside criticism directed his way over the last few years.

Simmons, who missed the entire 2021-22 season with a back injury that required surgery, appeared in just 42 games during the 2022-23 campaign before being sidelined by the back ailment again.

The 27-year-old had a disappointing year, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor, though his health issues likely contributed to his struggles.

Simmons spent the entire offseason rehabbing from his injury and told Andscape's Marc J. Spears in August that he felt he was back "at 100% now" and was ready to go for the 2023-24 season.

Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn also told reporters in September that Simmons would be ready to go for the start of training camp. Based on his comments Monday, nothing appears to have changed in that regard.

Following the departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Simmons enters the year expected to take on a larger role alongside Mikal Bridges and Spencer Dinwiddie.