Early Predictions For WWE WarGames Matches at Survivor Series 2023

Survivor Series is one of WWE's biggest premium live events of the year and has been a staple for the company since 1987, but the 2023 edition should be highlighted by two WarGames matches.

With two of the brutal cage matches representing the top men and women Raw, SmackDown and NXT have to offer, wrestling fans will have the chance to witness history as storylines and character arcs culminate in a bout fitting of the stage.

Here are some early predictions for possible WarGames matches at this year's Survivor Series.

The Judgment Day vs. Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

The PLE may still be two months away, but WWE is already setting the stage for the men's WarGames match.

While The Judgment Day seem to be feuding with everyone on the main roster, their challengers for the multi-person contest are now apparent.

Standing against Damian Priest, Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh—look for Rhea Ripley in the women's WarGames match—will be some of the most popular wrestlers in WWE: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

There are few, if any, acts in wrestling right now that generate the kind of reaction from wrestling that The Judgment Day have over the last several months, and that's led by the hatred of Mysterio, which causes deafening jeers from the crowd each week.

To combat the vitriol from the WWE Universe, Triple H and his creative team decided to compile a group of the most beloved babyfaces on Raw. Rhodes and Uso working together to combat the heels makes sense from a storyline perspective, and Owens and Zayn need something important to capitalize on their talent and popularity.

The stage is already set for a massive eight-person battle, but how WWE kicks the can down the line long enough to make it happen with a WarGames stipulation at Survivor Series will be a test of the creative team's abilities.

Raw vs. SmackDown vs. NXT

The women's WarGames match would be the perfect opportunity for WWE to debut Jade Cargill, one of its biggest signings, but it would take some smooth maneuvering to make it all happen.

First, the company needs to keep her momentum strong after making such a big deal out of her signing. Holding Cargill out of in-ring action for two months would be difficult, but it's possible through a series of training vignettes at the Performance Center and scathing pre-recorded promos setting the stage for her eventual debut.

Triple H and Co. should be looking to book a three-team WarGames match between the Raw, SmackDown and NXT brands. On team Raw, Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax would be forced to coexist with whatever partners healthy enough to stand with them, possibly Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler. For SmackDown, the foursome of Iyo Sky, Bayley, Charlotte Flair and Asuka would be intriguing due to of the talent mix and the animosity some have toward others.

As for Team NXT, the unlikely foursome should be Becky Lynch, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton and Thea Hail. With Cargill not advertised, the fans would be left wondering when she would eventually debut.

The best way for Cargill to make an unforgettable first impression would be to attack Hail backstage, leaving the NXT team shorthanded, only for her to steal the spotlight, giving her team the much-needed win and cementing her spot as the top draw in the women's division.

Add in the possibility of setting up a long-term feud with Lynch, and Cargill winning WarGames would be instant money.