Ranking NBA's Best Star Duos After Bucks' Damian Lillard Trade

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Within an hour of news breaking that the Milwaukee Bucks had acquired Damian Lillard, they became the betting favorite to win the 2024 NBA Finals.

That's a resounding vote of confidence in the pairing of Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, which may have an argument to be the best duo in the league before it ever takes the floor.

The move also put a new focus on other duos around the league. If Dame and Giannis have an argument to top the list, who else does too?

When you start to break it down, it quickly becomes clear that some excellent one-two punches can't quite make the top 10.

To determine which ones did make the cut, we looked at combined 2022-23 wins over replacement player (value over replacement player times 2.7) from both the regular and postseason, as well as teams' net ratings (net points per 100 possessions) when both players were on the floor. There again, the numbers come from both the regular and postseason.

But this exercise is looking into the future, so those stats can't determine the order by themselves. Prediction requires subjectivity, so there's a healthy dose of that too.