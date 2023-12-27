Junior Colson NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Michigan LB

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 247

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Good movement skills overall, which helps him in coverage, as he's able to stay in-phase against running backs and tight ends.

— Has the speed to carry vertical routes or be effective in Tampa 2.

— Quick to read play action and can get to his depth/landmark by either backpedaling or ROBOTing.

— Impressive instincts and ability to read the quarterback's eyes to help tighten throwing windows when playing zone coverage.

— When coming downhill against the run, has the speed and pop to create stalemates in the hole against iso blocks from fullbacks.

— Sure tackler who wraps up and uses his body weight well to bring offensive skill players down.

NEGATIVES

— Shaky instincts versus zone runs. Hesitant and is often late to his gap or fits to the wrong gap.

— Inconsistent with using his hands against the run. Gets caught with his hands and ends up getting stuck on blocks.

— Often takes on blocks from offensive linemen square instead of getting on an edge or taking on half the man, but he doesn't have the strength to do so and get extension.

— Angles against outside runs are a little shallow and will get beat to the corner by faster running backs.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born Dec. 6, 2002

— 4-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— Injuries: 2023 (Left foot, missed spring practice)

— Spent the first nine years of his life in Haiti

OVERALL

Junior Colson is an impressive coverage linebacker. In man coverage, he uses his hands well and has the speed to carry tight ends and running backs on vertical routes along with the change-of-direction skills to stay in phase on short to intermediate routes.

Colson's movement skills, combined with his instincts and ability to read the quarterback's eyes, help him tighten throwing windows when playing zone coverage. He also has the speed to be an effective Tampa 2 dropper or ROBOT and get to his landmark against play action.

Against the run, Colson will occasionally be able to use his change of direction and quickness to make offensive linemen miss in space. His speed can be effective when coming downhill, but his angles are a little shallow versus outside runs, limiting his range a bit.

The Michigan product's biggest issue as a run defender is his instincts. Especially versus zone runs, he often looks like he's guessing or is hesitant and doesn't put himself in a good position to make plays. He does have plenty of physical traits to grow in this area, though, and he is a sure tackler who rarely misses.

Schematically, Colson could be a good "Sam" linebacker on even fronts with his ability to man up against tight ends. If he cleans up his run-defense/instincts, he'll blossom into a quality starting NFL linebacker.

GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player/Contributor - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 107

POSITION RANK: LB7

PRO COMPARISON: Damone Clark