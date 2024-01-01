Lathan Ransom NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Ohio State S

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 210

POSITIVES

— Physical safety with length and strength. Has the versatility to play at all three levels of the defense.

— Triggers quickly to the run. Closes ground when playing from deep and is able to establish himself in the backfield when playing in the box.

— Flows well and has the vision to play through the trash to get to the ball-carrier.

— Very good blitzer with good timing and toughness.

— Patient when playing catch coverage. Gets hands on and reroutes receivers. Able to flip hips and play deep routes while showing the footwork to drive on.

NEGATIVES

— Can be heavy-footed at times. Lacks true burst and only has above-average breaking. Straight-line defender who struggles with flexibility and bending around blocks.

— Struggles in coverage when in space. Tight hips in space. Handsy defender downfield. Slow to get his head around and locate the ball.

2023 STATISTICS

NOTES

— Born July 16, 2002

— 4-star recruit in 2020 class, per 247Sports

— 2022 All-Big Ten honorable mention (Media and Coaches)

OVERALL

Lathan Ransom is a big, physical safety who played a ton of snaps over his four years at Ohio State. The 2022 All-Big Ten honorable mention is a run defender first with cover ability from deep. Ohio State used Ransom all over the field, from a deep safety to a blitzing add-on.

Against the run, Ransom is a physical defender who does his best when playing close to the line of scrimmage. He does a good job of taking blocks on with his hands and uses his strength to quickly disengage. He flows well to the ball and triggers quickly to what he sees. Often delivering big hits, he does a great job of running his feet on contact.

When in space, Ransom has shown some tightness that can put him in poor positions. When blitzing, he does a great job of timing up his blitzes and knifing through the line, although he's tight at times and lacks the ability to bend around blocks.

While Ransom isn't a true cover defender, he does a good job of covering underneath routes. He keeps his leverage and uses his hands well to control receivers, although he will have to change that technique in the NFL. He can be a bit heavy-footed in space, lacking the necessary change of direction to get out of breaks and the top-end speed to carry receivers deep. He tracks the ball well and has enough ball skills to capitalize on some throws, but he won't make any "wow" plays.

Ransom is one of the top safeties in this year's draft, although his movement deficiencies will relegate him to mostly a run defender. As a high-level backup, he has the physicality to be a core special teams player until given the opportunity to show he can perform in coverage.

GRADE: 7.1 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 68

POSITION RANK: S8

PRO COMPARISON: Divine Deablo