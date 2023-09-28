Why Cody Rhodes, Not The Rock, Should Fight Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

4 of 5

No one can argue Rock vs. Reigns will sell more tickets to WrestleMania 40 than Rhodes vs. Reigns. WWE is under new management after the recent merger with Endeavor and UFC, and the higher-ups may push the company to go with Rock vs. Reigns as the main event of 'Mania for that reason alone.

The biggest problem with the marquee match is that, after all this time, it would be almost impossible for it to live up to the hype.

WWE fans are well aware that Reigns can deliver when it matters most, no matter how sporadic his matches are. The question is whether Rock would be able to hold his own, especially after getting injured in his last two contests (not counting the six-second squash from WrestleMania 32) against John Cena.

Both bouts were over a decade ago. It could end up being a solid, well-worked match, but Rhodes vs. Reigns has all the makings of an instant classic, and the promos leading up to the event would be equally entertaining.

Moreover, it's no secret Rock would lose if it were a one-and-done, and his schedule is such that it would have to be. While discussing the possibility of the match years ago on his YouTube channel, he said he'd be honored to put over his cousin.