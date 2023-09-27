Warriors Rumors: Dwight Howard Workout Explained, GSW May Target Veteran Wing

Gene Wang/Getty Images

When former three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard attended a workout with the Golden State Warriors, some were left surprised that he departed the Bay Area without a deal.

However, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported on Wednesday that the Warriors were simply doing their due diligence.

"The two-day visit from Howard caught a lot of attention, but team sources told ESPN that this was just another standard workout and part of their process, and there was not going to be any imminent deal with the eight-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year," Andrews stated.

The 37-year-old most recently played for the Taoyuan Leopards of the T1 League in Taiwan. While adding Howard would provide the Warriors with size and depth in the frontcourt, the team is reportedly also eyeing another position as an area of need.

"That's not to say Golden State wouldn't mind adding another big to send at Western Conference superstars such as Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis and Karl-Anthony Towns," Andrews added. "Team sources told ESPN that another option would be adding a veteran wing."

Golden State still has two roster spots open as the start of NBA training camp quickly approaches. In addition to Howard, players like Kent Bazemore, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Dewayne Dedmon, Will Barton and Derrick Favors were also brought in for workouts, per Andrews. The team most recently agreed to a deal with veteran forward Rodney McGruder earlier this week.