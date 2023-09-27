Adrian Peterson Applauded by Fans After 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Adrian Peterson's resume includes the 2012 NFL MVP, the 2007 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Four First Team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl nods and, now, a salsa dance in front of a national audience on Dancing With the Stars.

The former NFL running back partnered with Britt Stewart for the salsa during Tuesday's season premiere of the show.

Social media reacted to the performance:

Athletes competing on Dancing With the Stars is nothing new.

Simone Biles, Evander Holyfield, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Apolo Anton Ohno, Shawn Johnson, Lawrence Taylor, Warren Sapp, Michael Irvin, Lolo Jones, Hines Ward, Terrell Owens and Ray Lewis are among those who have competed in the past.