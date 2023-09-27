X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Adrian Peterson Applauded by Fans After 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 27, 2023

    SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Adrian Peterson #21 of the Seattle Seahawks exits the field after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Detroit Lions by a score of 51-29 at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)
    Abbie Parr/Getty Images

    Adrian Peterson's resume includes the 2012 NFL MVP, the 2007 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Four First Team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl nods and, now, a salsa dance in front of a national audience on Dancing With the Stars.

    The former NFL running back partnered with Britt Stewart for the salsa during Tuesday's season premiere of the show.

    Social media reacted to the performance:

    Dancing with the Stars #DWTS @officialdwts

    Oh yeah! 🙌 We're loving this Salsa from <a href="https://twitter.com/AdrianPeterson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdrianPeterson</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/BrittBStewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrittBStewart</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DWTS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DWTS</a> <a href="https://t.co/3Fk7NtR3u9">pic.twitter.com/3Fk7NtR3u9</a>

    Lauren D'Errico @Lau_DErrico

    Those lifts!! 😍🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/AdrianPeterson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdrianPeterson</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/BrittBStewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrittBStewart</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DWTS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DWTS</a>

    Howie Schwab @howieschwab

    Seeing how Adrian Peterson looks on DWTS, someone should sign him

    LeAnn Bowden @Lebowden

    Anyone else watch Adrian Peterson on DWTS! <a href="https://twitter.com/AdrianPeterson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdrianPeterson</a> keep improving

    Angelica @TX_Chica

    Adrian Peterson!! 🔥🔥🔥YEA!!! That was amazing!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DWTS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DWTS</a>

    Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

    If Dancing With the Stars refers to Adrian Peterson as "AP" even once… <a href="https://t.co/1tHsaERqKY">pic.twitter.com/1tHsaERqKY</a>

    👑 Brilluminati @breeanaswift

    Britt and Adrian Peterson dancing to "Yeah!" by Usher!?! More like, HELL YEAH! 🙌🏼 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DWTS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DWTS</a>

    Josh❤️Blue Beetle, Superman BB25 #BlackLivesMatter @supermangeek101

    Adrian Peterson Salsa is a touchdown! That lift with Britt was incredible! This running back got dance moves &amp; great potential! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DWTS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DWTS</a> <a href="https://t.co/2aLvaHcOOJ">pic.twitter.com/2aLvaHcOOJ</a>

    Athletes competing on Dancing With the Stars is nothing new.

    Simone Biles, Evander Holyfield, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Apolo Anton Ohno, Shawn Johnson, Lawrence Taylor, Warren Sapp, Michael Irvin, Lolo Jones, Hines Ward, Terrell Owens and Ray Lewis are among those who have competed in the past.

    It is Peterson's turn to represent the athletes this year, and he started his journey on Tuesday.

    Adrian Peterson Applauded by Fans After 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon