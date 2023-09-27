Adrian Peterson Applauded by Fans After 'Dancing With the Stars' Performance

Adrian Peterson Applauded by Fans After 'Dancing With the Stars' PerformanceSeptember 27, 2023
Adrian Peterson's resume includes the 2012 NFL MVP, the 2007 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Four First Team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowl nods and, now, a salsa dance in front of a national audience on Dancing With the Stars.
The former NFL running back partnered with Britt Stewart for the salsa during Tuesday's season premiere of the show.
Social media reacted to the performance:
Dancing with the Stars #DWTS @officialdwts
Oh yeah! 🙌 We're loving this Salsa from <a href="https://twitter.com/AdrianPeterson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdrianPeterson</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/BrittBStewart?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrittBStewart</a>! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DWTS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DWTS</a> <a href="https://t.co/3Fk7NtR3u9">pic.twitter.com/3Fk7NtR3u9</a>
Josh❤️Blue Beetle, Superman BB25 #BlackLivesMatter @supermangeek101
Adrian Peterson Salsa is a touchdown! That lift with Britt was incredible! This running back got dance moves & great potential! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DWTS?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DWTS</a> <a href="https://t.co/2aLvaHcOOJ">pic.twitter.com/2aLvaHcOOJ</a>
Athletes competing on Dancing With the Stars is nothing new.
Simone Biles, Evander Holyfield, Jerry Rice, Emmitt Smith, Apolo Anton Ohno, Shawn Johnson, Lawrence Taylor, Warren Sapp, Michael Irvin, Lolo Jones, Hines Ward, Terrell Owens and Ray Lewis are among those who have competed in the past.
It is Peterson's turn to represent the athletes this year, and he started his journey on Tuesday.