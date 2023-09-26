Steelers' Mike Tomlin: I Don't Want Plane Issues to 'Become an Excuse'

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin doesn't want the team's recent travel troubles to be an "excuse" of any kind.



"As we move away from it, we talk less about it because I don't want it to be an excuse in any way or some galvanizing thing in any way," Tomlin told reporters Tuesday, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

"There is nothing mystical about performance. We work, we prepare, we step into stadiums and we prepare."

The Steelers were forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City en route from Las Vegas to Pittsburgh following the team's 23-18 road win on Sunday evening. Steelers spokesperson Burt Lauten provided more details.

Pittsburgh safely got home on Monday afternoon after boarding a new plane.

Per Roxanne Garcia-Bell and Greg Wallace of CNN.com, the plane was forced to land after pilots reported a "right engine low oil pressure warning."

Naturally, Tomlin fielded questions about the ordeal, but he is focused on moving his team forward.

"We are going to make it a non-issue, to be honest with you," Tomlin said, per Kaboly.

"It is in our rearview now. As I stand here today, it is a non-factor. We only have so many days and hours to prepare. We haven't lost any physical preparation opportunities with our football team or classroom opportunities with our football team. I created a few hours yesterday and today that our staff had to absorb from a preparation standpoint. Technology was a component of that."

Some team members were present in the facility Tuesday, but there wasn't any official team gathering. Per Kaboly, the Steelers planned to use an "alternate Wednesday schedule" that would combine "two days of work into one."