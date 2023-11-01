Raiders Fire Josh McDaniels as HC, Dave Ziegler as General Manager amid 3-5 Start

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The Josh McDaniels/Dave Ziegler era in Las Vegas is over as the Raiders have fired the head coach and general manager, the team announced early Wednesday morning.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Raiders plan to name linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as the team's interim head coach.

Schefter also reported that the Raiders remain on the hook for the rest of McDaniels' six-year deal.

The news comes as little surprise with the Raiders struggling for the second straight season, posting a 3-5 record through eight weeks. The Raiders are coming off a 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday evening in which they were outgained 486-157.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic also reported on Oct. 14 that "there have been whispers around the league that Josh McDaniels could be in trouble if Las Vegas doesn't start winning."

The Las Vegas offense, in particular, has been disappointing with Jimmy Garoppolo under center. The veteran has completed 68.0 percent of his passes for 1,205 yards and seven touchdowns against a league-high nine interceptions. He completed just 10-of-21 passes against Detroit and only one to superstar wideout Davante Adams.

While the Raiders' passing offense has struggled, the ground game has been even more abysmal despite star running back Josh Jacobs' decision to return to the team after being franchise-tagged.

Jacobs has rushed for just 408 yards on 133 carries through eight games, and the Raiders' rushing offense ranks last in the NFL, averaging 70.0 yards per game on the ground (3.1 YPC).

McDaniels' play-calling has also been questioned throughout the season. Most notably, during a Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was criticized for electing to kick a field goal on 4th-and-4 from the opposing eight-yard line with his team down eight points and 2:22 remaining in regulation.

The Raiders hired McDaniels ahead of the 2022 season as a replacement for interim leader Rich Bisaccia, who took over for fired head coach Jon Gruden during the 2021 campaign. McDaniels became the team's fourth head coach since 2015, and he finishes his career in Las Vegas with a 9-16 record over a season-and-a-half.

With his firing, this marks McDaniels' second failed stint as an NFL head coach. He served as head coach of the Denver Broncos from 2009 until he was fired after Week 13 of the 2010 season.

McDaniels went 11-17 in his two seasons with the Broncos and is now 20-33 in his three-and-a-half seasons as an NFL head coach.

Prior to being hired by the Raiders, McDaniels served as offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick from 2012-2021. He was also the team's offensive coordinator from 2006-08 before he left for the Broncos' head coaching job.

If the Patriots hadn't hired Bill O'Brien to serve as their offensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season, it would be reasonable to believe McDaniels would return to New England. If that option is truly off the table, it's unclear what's next for the 47-year-old.

As for Ziegler, the 46-year-old arrived in Las Vegas alongside McDaniels from New England. Ziegler has worked for the Denver Broncos (2010-2012) and Patriots (2013-2021). He was the Pats' director of player personnel in 2021 before taking the Raiders' job.

The signing of Garoppolo to a three-year, $67.5 million contract last March ultimately stands out as the team's biggest personnel miss since the McDaniels/Ziegler era began, and the Raiders haven't scored more than 21 points in any of their eight games this season.

The offense itself hasn't hit the 20-point mark in any of those contests, which puts the group in rare company, per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press.

Las Vegas' defense has also largely struggled outside edge-rusher Maxx Crosby, who arrived in town before the McDaniels/Ziegler regime. Of note, Crosby (6.5 sacks) is the only player on the entire team with more than one sack.

Ultimately, owner Mark Davis felt the team needed a significant midseason change as the Raiders continued to flounder.