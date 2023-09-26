NFL Rumors: Kyle Pitts Won't Be Traded by Falcons amid Cowboys Speculation

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have continued to under-utilize talented tight end Kyle Pitts, but that doesn't mean the team is looking to trade him away anytime soon.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported Tuesday that she was given a definitive answer when she inquired if Pitts is available amid rumored interest from the Dallas Cowboys:

Pitts has recorded nine catches for 100 yards with no touchdowns so far this season. The 2021 No. 4 pick has failed to make much of an impact since a promising rookie season that saw him earn a Pro Bowl selection after recording 68 catches for 1,026 yards, as he was limited to just 28 receptions for 356 yards in an injury-shortened 2022 campaign. He has reached the end zone just three times in his career.

Due to Pitts' lack of production in Atlanta, ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III floated the idea of the Cowboys pursuing a trade for him.

"But if I was the Cowboys right now, they don't have a mismatch at tight end. They have the personnel outside, but that tight end is the one that they're missing," Griffin said during Monday Night Countdown (h/t Jonathan Adams of Heavy.com). "I would be banging at the Atlanta Falcons' door right now to try to go and get Kyle Pitts. They need a player like that. …They gotta find a way to find a mismatch in the red zone."

While Pitts would be an upgrade over the Cowboys' current crop of tight ends, it's understandable why Atlanta wouldn't want to let him go so easily. The Falcons are off to a 2-1 start this season and they will only get better once he's involved in the offense. Until then, the team has two more years of control on Pitts' rookie deal, plus the fifth-year option for the 2025 season.