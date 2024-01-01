Xavier Worthy NFL Draft 2024: Scouting Report for Texas WR

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 172

HAND:

ARM:

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH:

3-CONE:

SHUTTLE:

VERTICAL:

BROAD:

POSITIVES

— Great speed. Should be the primary deep threat in any offense.

— Great short-area explosiveness. Twitchy and controlled.

— Good route-running tools. Quick feet and loose hips to transition in and out of breaks well.

— Above-average ball-tracking skills down the field. Shows ability to track over his shoulder and maintain top speed.

NEGATIVES

— Terribly skinny frame. Struggles versus press and often goes down on first contact.

— Too many careless drops in the open field.

— Poor ability to win the ball in the air. Cannot fight through contact or reach for the ball effectively.

— Effort comes and goes. Too often jogs through routes when the ball is not obviously going his way.

2023 STATISTICS

—

NOTES

— Born Apr. 27, 2003

— 4-star recruit in 2021 class, per 247Sports

— Three-year starter

— 2021 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, 2022 second-team All-Big 12, 2023 first-team All-Big 12

— Suffered a minor ankle injury toward end of 2023 season, but did not miss time

OVERALL

Xavier Worthy is a bet on exceptional speed and explosiveness at the cost of size and consistency.

Worthy has a ton of juice. A quick-twitch player at his core, he erupts off the line of scrimmage and kicks into high gear almost immediately. He has the kind of speed that can fundamentally change how a defense calls coverages.

Worthy knows how to finish on those plays, too. He has the ability to track the ball down the field over his shoulder while maintaining top speed. You rarely see him flinch in those instances despite how difficult tracking those passes can be.

Worthy is a weapon at the line of scrimmage as well. Not only is he super quick and shifty as a screen option, but he is an extremely effective player to use in motion. The raw speed and twitchiness he brings can be a nightmare for defenses to react to and keep up with.

With that said, Worthy's frame is a major issue in a number of ways.

Worthy does not fare well against press coverage. Whenever cornerbacks get their hands on him, he loses speed and fails to free himself from contact. Worthy's size is also troubling when it comes to contested-catch situations. He struggles to hand-fight and go up late for the ball through contact.

Worthy's hands are also inconsistent overall. In addition to struggling in the air, he has too many careless drops in the open field. It's confusing since Worthy excels when tracking the ball deep down the field.

In the NFL, Worthy will be an auxiliary pass-catcher used to stretch the field and stress defenses horizontally at the line of scrimmage. However, given Worthy's lack of size and overall inconsistency (especially with his hands), he has a high-risk, high-reward profile that may not be for everyone.

GRADE: 7.2 (High-Level Backup/Potential Starter — 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 65

POSITION RANK: WR10

PRO COMPARISON: Jameson Williams