Bengals' Joe Burrow: No Setback vs. Rams, Risk of 0-3 Outweighed Further Injury

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

While he still didn't look anywhere near 100 percent in the Cincinnati Bengals' win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, Joe Burrow was able to power through a strained calf in Cincinnati's first victory of the campaign.

And in even better news for Bengals fans, it doesn't appear that he worsened the injury any more in Monday's game.

"Today, we got through it," Burrow said in his postgame interview with ESPN's Laura Rutledge.

"There is risk to go out there and potentially reinjure it," Burrow said, per ESPN's Ben Baby. "But there's also the risk to not go out there and be 0-3. So I wanted to be out there for my guys, and I was confident that I would be able to do what I needed to get the win."

Burrow was still listed as questionable ahead of the Super Bowl LVI rematch with the Rams after he aggravated his calf during the Bengals' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, but it was ultimately announced that he'd get the start.

Still, he looked miles off his best form despite getting the win.

Burrow finished with 26 completions for 259 yards and an interception.

Luckily for him, Cincinnati's defense was in prime form and completely shut down Matthew Stafford and the Rams, holding them to just 16 points in the three-point victory.

Next up for the Bengals is a matchup against the Tennessee Titans, and Burrow's looking forward to working his way back to full health.