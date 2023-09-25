Giannis Antetokounmpo Thanks Hakeem Olajuwon After Training With Rockets Legend

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Giannis Antetokounmpo recognizes greatness.

The Milwaukee Bucks star thanked NBA legend Hakeem Olajuwon on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, after he finished training with Olajuwon ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Antetokounmpo was seen working out with Olajuwon in Houston and has expressed his appreciation for Olajuwon's ability in the past. The post seems to indicate that the training session went well, to say the least.

The comment also comes after Olajuwon was criticized by Gilbert Arenas for how much he charges for workouts, with the latter citing Olajuwon as outdate and taking advantage of young players.

Olajuwon has quite the resume to back up Antetokounmpo's praise. The 12-time All-Star won two NBA championships, won an MVP award and is enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The 28-year-old Antetokounmpo is on a similar track. He is a seven-time All-Star. two-time MVP and won the 2021 NBA Championship. He is among the most dynamic players in the NBA and learning from Olajuwon shows just how much he desires to improve.

Hooking up with Olajuwon also could be a good sign for Bucks fans considering that the Rockets legend spent the majority of his career with his original team, with a lone final season in Toronto being the only non-Houston year in his career.