    MLB Legend Ken Griffey Jr. Works Cowboys vs. Cardinals Game as Sideline Photographer

    Doric SamSeptember 24, 2023

    FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 30: MLB Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. takes photos in the second half during a match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
    James Gilbert/Getty Images

    Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is continuing to explore his passion for photography.

    The 53-year-old was seen working Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals as a photographer at State Farm Stadium in Glendale:

    Darren Urban @Cardschatter

    Just Ken Griffey Jr. shooting pics today for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DALvsAZ?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DALvsAZ</a>. <a href="https://t.co/PcJDUt9kAe">pic.twitter.com/PcJDUt9kAe</a>

    This isn't Griffey's first high-profile photography assignment. Last month, he was seen shooting pics of Lionel Messi during Inter Miami's game against Nashville SC.

    Per Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated, Griffey has been practicing photography since his retirement from baseball in 2010. He was seen snapping pictures of the 2015 Fiesta Bowl, and his Instagram is filled with photos of other events he's covered such as the 2023 Home Run Derby, a Monday Night Football game, a professional IndyCar race and more.

    It can be expected that Griffey will get some pics of Dak Prescott and the Cowboys while they attempt to start the season 3-0.

