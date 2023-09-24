MLB Legend Ken Griffey Jr. Works Cowboys vs. Cardinals Game as Sideline Photographer

James Gilbert/Getty Images

Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is continuing to explore his passion for photography.

The 53-year-old was seen working Sunday's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals as a photographer at State Farm Stadium in Glendale:

This isn't Griffey's first high-profile photography assignment. Last month, he was seen shooting pics of Lionel Messi during Inter Miami's game against Nashville SC.

Per Karl Rasmussen of Sports Illustrated, Griffey has been practicing photography since his retirement from baseball in 2010. He was seen snapping pictures of the 2015 Fiesta Bowl, and his Instagram is filled with photos of other events he's covered such as the 2023 Home Run Derby, a Monday Night Football game, a professional IndyCar race and more.