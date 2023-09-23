AEW Collision Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Sept. 23

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage of AEW Collision on September 23.

This week's show continued the buildup for the WrestleDream pay-per-view on September 23, but we also saw a couple of matches that will have nothing to do with the PPV.

Two title bouts took place on Saturday. Not only did we see FTR defend the AEW tag titles against The Workhorsement, but we also saw Luchasaurus defend the TNT Championship in a triple threat match against Darby Allin and Christian Cage.

In non-title action, Jay White battled Andrade El Idolo, Hook teamed up with RVD to take on Matt Menard and Angelo Parker, and Ricky Starks faced Bryan Danielson in a Texas Death Match.