Video: Deion Sanders' Colorado Players Walk On, Rake Oregon Logo Ahead of Game

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

It's safe to say Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are feeling good about themselves going into Saturday's Pac-12 showdown against No. 10 Oregon.

In a video released by Deion Sanders Jr.'s media company (starts at 8:00 mark), several Colorado players are seen wiping their shoes on the Oregon logo in the middle of the field at Autzen Stadium.

While normally this type of behavior is used as a form of gamesmanship, it's ironic that Colorado is doing it at Oregon just two weeks after the Buffaloes took exception to Nebraska doing the same thing at Folsom Field prior to kickoff.

If one were to defend Colorado in this circumstance, one could point out that this happened when nobody else was on the field. The Nebraska situation happened right before kickoff when both teams were on the field.

"We do it at every stadium," Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule told reporters after the game. "We go there, we pray for blessings. They came in, I asked them, I asked Shedeur if he wanted to pray with us."

But there might also be something to the idea that Colorado is trying to change the narrative in a rivalry that has been very one-sided. Oregon has three consecutive wins over Colorado and a 9-1 record in the past 10 meetings between the two programs dating back to the 2002 Fiesta Bowl.

The Ducks' average margin of victory during this three-game winning streak is 34.7 points, but this is a different Colorado team with Sanders at head coach.