Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: 76ers Have Talked to Blazers Multiple Times in Offseason

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly had discussions with the Portland Trail Blazers regarding superstar guard Damian Lillard this offseason.

Speaking Friday on the PHLY Sixers Podcast (h/t HoopsHype), Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reported that the Sixers have at least checked in on Lillard in recent months:

Neubeck confirmed that talks have been held at various times, but downplayed the idea that the 76ers have made any kind of serious push for Lillard:

"There was some smoke out there today regarding Dame to the Sixers and that maybe the Sixers' involvement in this process has been underplayed. I wouldn't go quite that far yet. Here's what I can tell you that I know for sure that the Sixers have certainly talked to the Blazers about Dame at different points throughout this offseason. Talking to someone and saying, 'Hey, we would like Dame Lillard on our basketball team' is not 'We're putting together a credible trade package for Dame Lillard.'"

Lillard has been the biggest name on the trade block throughout the offseason, but Blazers have yet to find an offer to their liking and could enter training camp next month with Lillard still on the roster.

