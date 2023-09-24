Stunning Predictions for WWE and AEW for the Rest of 2023

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Black Music Honors

The last several weeks of WWE and AEW news have been filled with the ups and downs of professional wrestling, from both an in-ring perspective and a business point of view.

With so much attention on the sport of professional wrestling right now—CM Punk's termination and the sale of WWE—it's time for both companies to capitalize on the momentum and create some unforgettable storylines and matches.

From bona fide Superstars jumping from one brand to the other to returning performers dead set on creating a name for themselves, the rest of 2023 should be spent shocking the world and getting casual fans back into watching WWE and AEW programming every week.

Jade Cargill Dethrones Becky Lynch

One of the most significant talking points over the last month has been former AEW champion Jade Cargill potentially making the jump to WWE and what the future would hold for her in Triple H's creative space.

The best potential use of Cargill would be to have her debut on NXT as a major free-agent signing from the competition, only for her to make her presence felt by attacking the current NXT women's champion, Becky Lynch.

Not only would the company instantly build on her credibility as a significant free-agent signing from AEW like Cody Rhodes was, but she would also be put in a position to stay in NXT, where she could grow her skills in the ring and on the mic.

Standing toe-to-toe with a star like Lynch will give her instant credibility in the eyes of the WWE Universe, which would already build on the respect most wrestling fans had for her from her lightning-fast rise to the top on Dynamite and Rampage.

If WWE wants to sell NXT as a viable top brand, cut from the same cloth as Raw or SmackDown, then having Cargill challenge and defeat Lynch would give the brand a true cornerstone for the rest of the year and into 2024.

Adam Copeland Stops Christian's Reign of Terror

There is always a chance that Edge returns to WWE, putting to bed all of the rumors about potentially leaving for AEW. If Adam Copeland does show up on Dynamite or Collision, though, he should be there to stop his old friend Christian's reign of terror.

For months, Christian has been one of the most entertaining parts of AEW programming, verbally attacking everyone who has lost a father or has some form of parental issues. While his promos have sometimes been hilarious, someone must eventually stop him.

That's where Copeland fits in.

While WWE was always the ultimate dream for Edge, AEW is genuinely doing something special, and he has the chance to end his career the way he wants. Tony Khan has proven he can work the free agent market and persuade WWE's veterans to jump ship, but Copeland might be the biggest name he will ever poach.

Khan and Copeland will understand there's too much on the line to waste this signing with anything less than a stellar conclusion to the Hall of Famer's career. While Christian and Copeland may be older performers, there is no doubt they will use their platform to put over younger talent, giving AEW a better chance to succeed in the coming years.

Mercedes Moné Dismantles The Outcasts

After making an appearance in the crowd at All In, wrestling fans have wondered when and if Mercedes Moné would make her debut in AEW.

With Saraya firmly in control of the women's division and Ruby Soho and Toni Storm supporting her as The Outcasts, the company needs a popular babyface who can stop the heels and eventually carry the women's championship to further prominence.

Moné was one of the most beloved female performers in WWE history, and the company absolutely dropped the ball when it came to re-signing the talented performer. Khan and company must waste no time and lock Moné up to a long-term deal, ensuring that she will be the cornerstone of the division for years to come.

Wrestling fans across all companies have demanded better character development and storyline continuity for the women's divisions, but AEW has a chance to do something truly spectacular, pitting Moné against the Outcasts.

If Moné debuts and dismantles the heel stable, she will be well on her way to becoming one of the top women's performers in wrestling history.