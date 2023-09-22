Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel Astound Fans With Electric Play as 49ers Beat Giants

Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel Astound Fans With Electric Play as 49ers Beat GiantsSeptember 22, 2023
The San Francisco 49ers further solidified their status as this season's Super Bowl favorites with a dominant 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy played a clean game, completing 25 of his 37 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns as the team improved to 3-0. It was his first time reaching the 300-yard mark during the regular season, and he did so without Brandon Aiyuk in the lineup.
Purdy's chemistry with Deebo Samuel was on full display, as the star wideout notched six catches for 129 yards and a score. It's the third straight game that San Francisco has reached the 30-point mark to open the 2023 season.
Samuel had a number of highlight plays, as it frequently took multiple Giants players to try to bring him down while he powered through tackles. His touchdown reception came on a beautiful back-shoulder throw by Purdy in the fourth quarter.
Purdy and Samuel were the talk of social media thanks to their potent connection on Thursday night:
At no point of this game was Brock Purdy "bad." There's just a lot of knee-jerk groupthink on social media. <br><br>The truth is that Purdy again did an excellent job protecting the football against a defense blitzing at a historically high rate — which was hard to prep for on a short…
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> QB Brock Purdy against the blitz in the first half: 9-of-16, 5.8 yards per attempt<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> QB Brock Purdy against the blitz in the second half: 8-of-11, 13.0 yards per attempt, TD<br><br>Total: 17-27 for 236 yards and 2 TD vs. the blitz tonight.
Purdy makes this throw look easy but it most certainly was not. Perfectly placed away from the defender and where only Deebo could catch it. Great adjustment by Samuel, too. <br><br>This is the team to beat IMO. <a href="https://t.co/mZvzwZqPDP">https://t.co/mZvzwZqPDP</a>
In addition to Purdy and Samuel's big night, star running back Christian McCaffrey totaled 119 yards from scrimmage with a rushing touchdown. It's his 12th straight game reaching the end zone dating back to last season, tying Jerry Rice's franchise record.
The 49ers will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action in Week 4 in an NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.