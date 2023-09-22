X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel Astound Fans With Electric Play as 49ers Beat Giants

    Doric SamSeptember 22, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates a touchdown scored by Christian McCaffrey #23 against the New York Giants during the second quarter in the game at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
    Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers further solidified their status as this season's Super Bowl favorites with a dominant 30-12 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football.

    49ers quarterback Brock Purdy played a clean game, completing 25 of his 37 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns as the team improved to 3-0. It was his first time reaching the 300-yard mark during the regular season, and he did so without Brandon Aiyuk in the lineup.

    Purdy's chemistry with Deebo Samuel was on full display, as the star wideout notched six catches for 129 yards and a score. It's the third straight game that San Francisco has reached the 30-point mark to open the 2023 season.

    Samuel had a number of highlight plays, as it frequently took multiple Giants players to try to bring him down while he powered through tackles. His touchdown reception came on a beautiful back-shoulder throw by Purdy in the fourth quarter.

    Purdy and Samuel were the talk of social media thanks to their potent connection on Thursday night:

    Matt Harmon @MattHarmon_BYB

    Deebo is such a joy to watch man

    Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel Astound Fans With Electric Play as 49ers Beat Giants
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Will Compton @_willcompton

    Brock Purdy proving the 49ers right to stick with him and trade Trey Lance<br><br>Gotta love the underdog story

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    PURDY DIMES DEEBO 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/tcpRS4YYdl">pic.twitter.com/tcpRS4YYdl</a>

    br_betting @br_betting

    Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey carrying my bankroll <a href="https://t.co/9jVLeSliD1">pic.twitter.com/9jVLeSliD1</a>

    Matthew Berry @MatthewBerryTMR

    Welcome back DEEBO!

    yaya @Chonaaa__

    Deebo! That's it. That's the tweet.

    B/R Gridiron @brgridiron

    PURDY BACK SHOULDER TD TO DEEBO 😱<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>) <a href="https://t.co/BiFgIMVPrM">pic.twitter.com/BiFgIMVPrM</a>

    David Liechty @BackcountryFam

    Perfect back shoulder throw to DEEBO! That's how you respond, Brock! That is how you RESPOND!

    Amiliano "Amil" Fragoso @AmilianoFragoso

    What a throw by Brock Purdy to Deebo Samuel, Touchdown 49ers!<br>That should seal it. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TNFonPrime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TNFonPrime</a>

    THIS IS THE WAY! @RoscoesMr

    DEEBO SAMUEL 🔥🔥🔥

    Pat Leonard @PLeonardNYDN

    Great throw by Purdy. Great catch by Deebo. Goodnight

    Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS

    Brock Purdy to Deebo Samuel for the back-shoulder dagger.

    Dan Duggan @DDuggan21

    It is like wrestling alligators to tackle Deebo and Kittle.

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    At no point of this game was Brock Purdy "bad." There's just a lot of knee-jerk groupthink on social media. <br><br>The truth is that Purdy again did an excellent job protecting the football against a defense blitzing at a historically high rate — which was hard to prep for on a short…

    Ric Bucher @RicBucher

    Need a clip of Deebo's compound fracture of Tre Hawkins' ankles on that last drive. Sheesh.

    Darius Slay @bigplay24slay

    Deebo be breaking tackles!!

    49ers on NBCS @NBCS49ers

    Deebo is breaking every tackle 😳<br><br> <a href="https://t.co/tLSI0x6Jjw">pic.twitter.com/tLSI0x6Jjw</a>

    Nick Wagoner @nwagoner

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> QB Brock Purdy against the blitz in the first half: 9-of-16, 5.8 yards per attempt<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/49ers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#49ers</a> QB Brock Purdy against the blitz in the second half: 8-of-11, 13.0 yards per attempt, TD<br><br>Total: 17-27 for 236 yards and 2 TD vs. the blitz tonight.

    Stephen Holder @HolderStephen

    Purdy makes this throw look easy but it most certainly was not. Perfectly placed away from the defender and where only Deebo could catch it. Great adjustment by Samuel, too. <br><br>This is the team to beat IMO. <a href="https://t.co/mZvzwZqPDP">https://t.co/mZvzwZqPDP</a>

    In addition to Purdy and Samuel's big night, star running back Christian McCaffrey totaled 119 yards from scrimmage with a rushing touchdown. It's his 12th straight game reaching the end zone dating back to last season, tying Jerry Rice's franchise record.

    The 49ers will look to keep the momentum going when they return to action in Week 4 in an NFC West matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.