Daniel Jones, Giants Leave Fans Unimpressed Without Saquon Barkley in Loss vs. 49ers

It was a tough Thursday Night Football showing for the New York Giants offense.

With star running back Saquon Barkley out with a high ankle sprain, the Giants struggled to cover ground Thursday in a 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The New York offensive line received the brunt of fans' criticism as the Giants fell to 1-2 on the season.

Fans also criticized quarterback Daniel Jones, who made 22 connections on 32 passes for 137 yards, one interception and no touchdowns. He was sacked twice and pulled before the end of the fourth quarter.

Even more frustratingly for fans, Jones finished the game with just two carries for five yards. He had racked up 102 yards on the ground through the first two contests of the season.

Jones signed a four-year contract worth up to $160 million in March.

Other viewers blamed the Giants' struggles on their lack of wide receiver depth. Darren Waller, who is a tight end but was often lined on the outside like a wide receiver, made three receptions on six targets for 32 yards.

Barkley last suffered a high ankle sprain in 2019. Back then, it caused him to miss three games, so his availability is questionable for the Giants' next contest on October 2.