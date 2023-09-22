X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Daniel Jones, Giants Leave Fans Unimpressed Without Saquon Barkley in Loss vs. 49ers

    Julia StumbaughSeptember 22, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 21: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants warms up prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
    Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

    It was a tough Thursday Night Football showing for the New York Giants offense.

    With star running back Saquon Barkley out with a high ankle sprain, the Giants struggled to cover ground Thursday in a 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

    The New York offensive line received the brunt of fans' criticism as the Giants fell to 1-2 on the season.

    Tyler @tytalkssports_

    Daniel Jones has about 0.03 seconds to scan the entire field, go through his progressions and complete a pass. Job well done by the Oline tonight <a href="https://t.co/dpA3ag0Bhd">https://t.co/dpA3ag0Bhd</a>

    AuntieBullPup @jsHere4football

    Giants o line like thin cut deli meat

    Brody @ItsGiantsSzn

    Defense playing well all things considered <br><br>Giants will lose this game because of… you guessed it<br><br>The Offensive Line

    Dustin Swedelson @dustinswedelson

    The most consistent thing in my life is the Giants having a bad offensive line

    🍺🦌🇺🇸🏆💍 @MKEONLY

    The giants o line plays like they are trying to throw the game

    Sam @CaptainSamster1

    Giants gave it their all, just can't do anything when your offensive line gives you no time… <br><br>GG to the 49ers

    All $ In 🏁 @EA_973

    Every time I seen Daniel Jones play he always running for his life lol , Giants offensive line needs some work

    JA @joniahiman

    The giants OL has been beyond terrible for 10 years when are they going to fix this

    ᴊ ᴜ s ᴛ ɪ ɴ 😵‍💫 @jchan1700

    it's actually so sad how easily the giants o line got bulldozed over 😭

    Mark @pfaefflem

    Giants offensive line is embarrassingly bad

    магомедов @stigmaenigmaa

    Giants honestly have the worst O line it's so hard to watch. Give DJ protection and time ffs 😭😭😭

    PCGB Burner. @PCGBURNER

    If you gave the Giants an offensive line they're Super Bowl champs I don't care what anyone says

    Bradley Chaisson @ChaissonBradley

    So the Giants don't have a QB or Offensive Line. That's a bad combo

    Fans also criticized quarterback Daniel Jones, who made 22 connections on 32 passes for 137 yards, one interception and no touchdowns. He was sacked twice and pulled before the end of the fourth quarter.

    Even more frustratingly for fans, Jones finished the game with just two carries for five yards. He had racked up 102 yards on the ground through the first two contests of the season.

    Jones signed a four-year contract worth up to $160 million in March.

    Gavin Downard @GavinDownard

    The giants will never win a football game again if Daniel Jones doesn't use his legs. Not sure what the plan is.

    Rudy Antuna @52Rudy

    Daniel Jones ran 13 times for 43 yards against Dallas but tonight refuses to run. Shit just makes no sense

    Daniel Jones, Giants Leave Fans Unimpressed Without Saquon Barkley in Loss vs. 49ers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Matt @Mchuck16

    The best thing Daniel Jones does is run; 5 rushing yards is not acceptable <a href="https://twitter.com/Giants?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Giants</a>

    ThatsGoodSports @BrandonPerna

    The Giants offense works when Daniel Jones is running. Daniel Jones has 5 rushing yards. <br><br>The Giants offense is not working

    Other viewers blamed the Giants' struggles on their lack of wide receiver depth. Darren Waller, who is a tight end but was often lined on the outside like a wide receiver, made three receptions on six targets for 32 yards.

    TheHumble1〽️ @_youngmissile

    We doing everything right by the lack of a dynamic receiver is killing us man. Daniel Jones got nobody to throw to when all the attention on Waller. You can't just think you can out scheme teams you have to have dynamic players

    Bobro charter member @Camorooni

    Name a Giants wide receiver challenge (impossible)

    Cesar @CesarMercado4

    Giants hung in as much as they could but a lack of a true 1 at WR killed them. This one is a wrap

    NY Giants Talk @NYGiantsTalk15

    The Giants desperately need a WR1. Every good team has one. We do not

    Nickels, Dimes Dollars @yardestyle

    Giants WRs are not getting the job done. This 49ers secondary isn't this good and no one is creating separation. Please put Hyatt in. This experiment of lots of journeyman WRs hoping to find a WR1 and 2 isn't working. At least try the young WR draft pick

    Barkley last suffered a high ankle sprain in 2019. Back then, it caused him to miss three games, so his availability is questionable for the Giants' next contest on October 2.

    The New York team will root for the quick recovery of their star running back in the hopes Barkley can help spark an more effective offense against the Seattle Seahawks.