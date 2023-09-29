Every NBA Team's Biggest Question Ahead of Media Day

28 of 30

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors can't seem to decide between the present and the future. That indecision proved costly this summer.

Instead of moving on from Fred VanVleet ahead of last year's trade deadline and getting something for him, the Raptors lost him for nothing in free agency. It's starting to look like that same scenario is in play with Pascal Siakam, who's going into the final year of his contract.

If the Raptors stay the course with this current roster, or even supplement it like they did when they picked up Jakob Poeltl last season, they probably won't finish much higher in the standings than they did in 2022-23.