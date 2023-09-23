7 Recent MLB Call-Ups Making the Most of Their Opportunity

5 of 8

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Stats: 6 G, 3 GS, 2-1, 1.91 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 3 BB, 26 K, 33.0 IP, 1.2 WAR

An oblique injury can mean a lot of different things when it comes to recovery time, and for Ryan Pepiot, it meant missing roughly four months of the 2023 season.

"It was a tough one because it was up underneath my ribs, kind of like in the intercostal as well where the oblique and intercostal connect, so it was a tough one because you can't really do any soft tissue work to get up underneath your ribs to try to alleviate," he told Doug McKain of Dodgers Dugout.

After shaking off the rust with six starts at Triple-A, Pepiot finally made his 2023 debut at the MLB level on Aug. 19 after entering spring training as one of the most MLB-ready pitching prospects in baseball and a candidate to win a rotation spot.

The 26-year-old threw seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball in a start against the Miami Marlins on Sept. 7, and his most recent appearance came as a bulk reliever behind opener Caleb Ferguson when he allowed five hits and one earned run in six strong innings.