Chiefs' Travis Kelce Says Knee Is 100 Percent After Injury: 'We're Past That'

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said on the Pat McAfee Show that he is past the knee injury that prevented him from playing in his team's season-opening game.

Kelce suffered a bone bruise in practice two days before the Chiefs' 21-20 season-opening loss to the Detroit Lions. He missed that game but returned the following Sunday, scoring a touchdown in a 17-9 road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kelce hadn't missed a game due to injury since 2013, when he played just once and underwent microfracture surgery that ended his season. He's played every game since, minus a few days to sit out for rest in advance of playoff runs.

The Chiefs need Kelce healthy and good to go. The eight-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro has a spot on the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s team.

Kelce has also amassed 1,000 or more yards in seven straight seasons and caught a career-high 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022.

In a low-scoring win over the Jags, Kelce's presence was a clear boost to the Chiefs' big win. He caught four passes for 26 yards and what ended up being the game-winning touchdown.