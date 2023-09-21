Raiders' Davante Adams Rips Bills' Taylor Rapp for 'Completely' Unnecessary Hit

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams initially had nothing to say about the hit he took from Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp in Sunday's Week 2 matchup, but he finally aired out his frustrations while speaking with reporters on Wednesday.

Adams said, via ESPN's Paul Gutierrez:

"Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously. But certain players play a certain way too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don't really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field.

"That's the kind of stuff that contributes to you not being on the field. That's why you're in when you're blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game. Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he'll see the field. Until then, he'll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess."

Adams exited Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Bills after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Rapp in the fourth quarter. Rapp hit Adams at full speed while the wide receiver was already falling toward the field.

Rapp was flagged for unnecessary roughness and Adams did not return to the game after catching six passes for 84 yards and one touchdown.

Adams was initially placed in concussion protocol but he cleared it and returned to practice on Wednesday.

Rapp is in his first season with the Bills after spending the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, which selected him in the second round of the 2019 draft out of Washington.

The 25-year-old has posted one fumble recovery and six tackles through Buffalo's first two games.