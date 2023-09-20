Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Deion Sanders' Sons Shedeur, Shilo Are 'Absolutely Electric'

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Count Travis Kelce among those hyped up about Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Speaking on Wave Sports + Entertainment's New Heights podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end gushed about Sanders' sons, quarterback Shedeur Sanders and safety Shilo Sanders.

"Both [of] Deion Sanders' sons are absolutely electric," Kelce said. "One of his sons had a pick-six. The other one had just an outstanding game. I think one of the Heisman finalists so far this year, and he's completely taken over the world of college football."

Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most impressive quarterbacks in all of college football to begin the 2023 season. Through three games, he has completed 78.7 percent of his passes for 1,251 yards and 10 touchdowns against one interception.

Shilo Sanders, meanwhile, has posted one pick-six, one forced fumble and 19 tackles in three games.

Colorado is off to a 3-0 start with wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State, but the Buffaloes are prepared for their toughest challenge yet on Saturday with a matchup against the Oregon Ducks.