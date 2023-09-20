Eagles' Jason Kelce Responds to Peter King Calling 'Tush Push' Sneak an 'Abomination'

AP Photo/Derik Hamilton

Longtime NFL scribe Peter King had strong words for the "push tush" quarterback sneak popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles last week, calling it an "abomination," an "idiotic rule" and a "rugby play" that should be legislated out of the NFL.

On Wednesday, Eagles star center Jason Kelce responded to those sentiments on the New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, with brother Travis Kelce (27:30 mark):

"First of all, abomination is a strong word. You usually here that with like serial killers or like... that's like against the lord. What's the definition of abomination, ungodly? That's a strong word for a quarterback sneak play.

"So what do we want it outlawed for? Just because it's a really, really successful play? Or it's like unfair? ... What does he have against rugby? The NFL has already taken concepts from basketball and other sports. We do picks on certain routes (technically we don't call them picks). Rub plays, whenever you wanna call them. Triangle offense. We talk about triangles, and spacing. We already take concepts from other sports. Apparently Peter King just doesn't like rugby."

Kelce also argued that the play shouldn't be outlawed just because the Eagles are very good at executing it. Their success largely comes down to an excellent offensive line and quarterback Jalen Hurts' lower body strength, though an extra push from behind, courtesy of one of his teammates, has helped turn a high-percentage play into a near guarantee on any short-yardage attempt.