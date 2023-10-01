Becky Lynch Beats Tiffany Stratton to Retain NXT Women's Title at No Mercy 2023

Photo credit: WWE.com

Becky Lynch beat Tiffany Stratton at No Mercy on Saturday night to retain the NXT Women's Championship.

A rivalry between Stratton and Lynch unexpectedly began several weeks ago when Stratton slighted Lynch in a promo by referring to her as a former NXT women's champion even though she wasn't.

While Lynch is one of the most accomplished women's wrestlers of all time with six WWE women's title reigns, a Royal Rumble win and a WrestleMania main event to her credit, the NXT Women's Championship had eluded her.

All three of the other Four Horsewomen members—Charlotte Flair, Bayley and Sasha Banks—held the NXT women's title, leaving The Man as the only one without that accolade.

Stratton later issued an insincere apology to Becky for incorrectly identifying her as a former NXT women's champ, which didn't sit well with Lynch.

The Man later announced that she planned to show up on NXT, leading to her being granted a title match against Stratton.

On the Sept. 12 episode of NXT TV, Lynch and Stratton battled it out in a highly entertaining match that was arguably the best match of Tiffany's young career, and a star-making moment of sorts.

While Stratton had a spectacular performance, it was Lynch who prevailed and finally added the NXT Women's Championship to her long list of accomplishments.

Lynch made it clear the following week that she wanted to grant as many opportunities as possible and elevate NXT's young talent, but Stratton insisted that she be given the chance to win the title back first.

With that, the rematch was set, and although Stratton once again showed why she could be a top star in WWE for many years to come, Becky left No Mercy with her NXT women's title reign intact.