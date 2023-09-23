1 Reason for Every NBA Team to be Optimistic a Month Before Season

1 Reason for Every NBA Team to be Optimistic a Month Before SeasonSeptember 23, 2023
The NBA calendar for August and September can feel a little light, but that also means there's plenty of room for optimism.
Before any stretch of regular-season action can temper expectations, fans can focus entirely on what will be.
And this season, there are things to get excited about for all 30 teams. Below, we'll zero in on one for each organization.
Atlanta Hawks
A Trae Young Offense
The Atlanta Hawks have hovered around .500 for most of the last three seasons, and Trae Young has shouldered a lot of the blame.
That's probably not entirely fair, though. Over that stretch, Atlanta has been comfortably better with the 25-year-old on the floor, largely because his presence almost guarantees good offense.
With his ability to hit from the outside, manipulate defenses as a ball-handler and distributor, and his knack for getting to the line, the Hawks typically score at a good rate whenever he plays.
In each of the last three seasons, the Hawks' marks for points per 100 possessions ranked in the 95th, 95th and 87th percentiles, respectively, when Young was in the game.
Boston Celtics
Kristaps Porziņģis' Expanded Game
There are plenty of reasons for optimism with the Boston Celtics.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are one of the best and most playoff-tested wing duos in the league. Derrick White's turn as the lead playmaker should be intriguing. And with Al Horford and Robert Williams III around, there's still plenty of depth inside.
But optimism often comes along with a new arrival. And for Boston, that's Kristaps Porziņģis.
As a big man, his range could change the geometry of the floor, forcing opposing rim protectors away from the paint and widening driving lanes for White, Tatum and Brown.
We've known about that ability for KP for a while, though. What makes him even more interesting heading into 2023-24 is an increased willingness to distribute.
Porziņģis has set career highs for assists per game in each of his last two seasons. And while the 2.7 he averaged in 2022-23 may not sound like a ton, as a supplement to whatever the aforementioned playmakers (plus Malcolm Brogdon) bring, it can add a little extra dynamism to the offense.
Brooklyn Nets
The Ben Simmons Wild Card
Plenty of NBA observers may look at Ben Simmons and the $78.2 million he's owed over the next two seasons as anything but reason for optimism.
After missing all of 2021-22, he managed just 42 appearances and averaged 6.9 points per game last season. If we never see the All-Star version of Simmons again, I doubt many fans would be surprised.
But the new-look Brooklyn Nets that emerged from the Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant deals were solid with Simmons essentially giving them nothing. He appeared in just four games after the trade deadline.
If he gives them anything in 2023-24, it will feel like a bonus compared to last season. And if he's healthy and returns to somewhere around 75 to 80 percent, he and the rest of the Nets might make for a pretty good match.
Simmons' biggest weakness has always been his unwillingness to shoot, but Brooklyn can surround him with four shooters like Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale, put the ball in his hands and let him pile up the drive-draw-and-kick assists.
A unit like that could be nightmarish on defense too, with switchability all over the floor and the ability to ratchet up on-ball pressure everywhere.
Charlotte Hornets
The Brandon Miller-LaMelo Ball Partnership
LaMelo Ball alone is reason for optimism for Charlotte Hornets fans. Over the last two seasons, he's averaged 21.1 points, 7.9 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 3.3 threes, while shooting 38.4 percent from deep.
But his individual offensive prowess hasn't always led to great offense. Last season, Charlotte's points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor ranked in the 40th percentile. It finished 2022-23 tied for 27th in threes per game and was all alone in 29th place in three-point percentage.
Ball needs more reliable kickout targets, and incoming rookie Brandon Miller has the potential to be just that.
In his lone campaign for Alabama, the 20-year-old averaged 18.8 points and 2.9 threes, while shooting 38.4 percent from deep and 85.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Ball should be able to create plenty of open looks for Miller, and numbers anywhere near those above for the young shooter could dramatically improve the Hornets' attack.
Chicago Bulls
Continuity?
Yes, the question mark is intentional there. After failing to make the playoffs last season, the Chicago Bulls' front office doubled down on mediocrity by re-signing Nikola Vučević and not trading (at least not yet) Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
Over the two full seasons those three have been together, Chicago is minus-1.3 points per 100 possessions when the entire trio is on the floor.
The only fix seems to be playing them with Lonzo Ball, but his health situation is every bit as mysterious as it's been for the last two years. After missing all of 2022-23 with a knee injury, he's reportedly going to miss all of 2023-24 too.
Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig were interesting offseason additions, and Alex Caruso is one of the game's better perimeter defenders. But no one will move the needle like those top three players can.
Individually, they're all talented enough to be positively impactful players. Maybe Year 3 is the charm. Maybe they've now played enough together to know how to work off each other and add to each other's games.
Otherwise, the reason for optimism might have to wait for the trade deadline.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley's Development
The Cleveland Cavaliers are loaded with young talent and coming off a regular season in which they finished second in net points per 100 possessions and first in points allowed per 100 possessions.
However, they flamed out in a 4-1, first-round series loss to the New York Knicks, in part because Evan Mobley managed just 9.8 points on 45.8 percent shooting.
The 2021 No. 3 overall pick looked overwhelmed by playoff basketball. And while that's not ideal, it's also far from a reason to jump ship.
Mobley just turned 22 in June, already has an All-Defense nod to his name and has shown some upside as a passer. A third-year leap could be on the way, and that could dramatically alter Cleveland's long-term upside.
Dallas Mavericks
A Full Year (Maybe?) for the Luka Dončić-Kyrie Irving Backcourt
The Dallas Mavericks clearly tanked the end of the 2022-23 season (and were fined for admitting it). The move robbed us of a longer look at the Luka Dončić-Kyrie Irving pairing, which was better than some might realize.
When both were on the floor, Dallas was plus-4.6 points per 100 possessions and scored 121.7 points per 100 possessions (94th percentile).
Having two of the game's best one-on-one players on the floor at the same time means Dallas almost always has two mismatches to exploit. And generally, one of those mismatches is extreme. Kyrie or Luka against any team's second-best defender is a huge problem.
Of course, there's always the lingering questions about availability or whether he'll eventually ask for a trade with Irving, but as long as this duo's in place, the Mavericks will score in bunches.
Denver Nuggets
The Best Player in the World
Bruce Brown and Jeff Green were sixth and seventh on the title-winning Denver Nuggets in playoff minutes, respectively, and both are on different teams for 2023-24.
The Nuggets didn't really make a splash in free agency to replace them either.
But Denver has the same starting lineup that just dominated the postseason, led by the (mostly) undisputed best player in the world.
Nobody in the NBA elevates teammates like Nikola Jokić, and as long as he's around, healthy and in his prime, the Nuggets will be in the mix.
Detroit Pistons
The Young Core
There are plenty of young Detroit Pistons to get excited about, so we won't settle on just one.
Cade Cunningham can be a high-end playmaker with wing size and a reliable jumper (if you still trust his college shooting numbers). Ausar Thompson has a lot of the same strengths while potentially being a more explosive athlete (with a little less reason for confidence in his shot). And Jalen Duren looks like he could be a dynamic rim runner and protector to run pick-and-roll with either.
Add Jaden Ivey, Killian Hayes and Isaiah Stewart to the mix, and it's easy to be excited for this young core now and in the future.
Golden State Warriors
The Old Core
The Golden State Warriors came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference semifinals, but they're just over a year removed from winning the title.
And in the 2022-23 regular season, they were plus-22.1 points per 100 possessions when Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney were all on the floor.
Now, whether he comes off the bench or starts and then staggers into the second unit, they have Chris Paul to pilot the offense when Curry is off the floor. With Dario Šarić and a hopefully healthy Gary Payton II, the old core now has some experienced reinforcements too.
There are still remnants of Golden State's attempt to build a two-timeline roster (like Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga), but the Warriors are now all the way in on winning in 2024.
Houston Rockets
The Blueprint
This isn't an apples-to-apples comparison in terms of talent or even upside, but if you squint hard enough, you can see shades of the championship-winning Denver Nuggets in the young Houston Rockets.
Jalen Green has a chance to be an explosive perimeter scorer like Jamal Murray. Jabari Smith Jr. can be a 6'10" floor spacer whose defensive upside might be even higher than Michael Porter Jr. And Alperen Şengün is the ground-bound, playmaking 5 who can tie it all together.
Even if all of the above only develop into 80 percent of their potential Denver counterparts, that would be a perennial playoff team.
With the right veteran supplements (like, oh, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks), this team might even compete for a play-in spot as early as this season.
Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton's Playmaking
Tyrese Haliburton is already one of the best guards in the NBA.
With every player with 500-plus minutes in 2022-23 sorted by the average of their ranks in 10 catch-all metrics, the 23-year-old came in 16th overall and eighth among guards.
Haliburton averaged 20.7 points, 10.4 assists and 2.9 threes, while shooting 40.0 percent from deep.
That's high-end offensive engine production. And with that kind of lead playmaker in place, the rest of the Indiana Pacers' attack is easier to piece together.
Los Angeles Clippers
Depth
There doesn't seem to be quite as much universal praise for the Los Angeles Clippers' bench as there was in the past, but it still has a chance to be one of the game's better second units.
Bones Hyland and Norman Powell can both pour in threes with volume and efficiency. Terance Mann is a Swiss Army knife-like utility man who can play 1, 2 or 3. Kenyon Martin Jr.'s athleticism could help him play the 4 in small-ball lineups. And Mason Plumlee might be even better than starting 5 Ivica Zubac. Nicolas Batum or Marcus Morris could be in that mix too.
With Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and Russell Westbrook being 32, 33 and 34, respectively, their minutes may need to be carefully managed. And this bench should help them do that.
Los Angeles Lakers
The Championship Duo
The Los Angeles Lakers had a busy summer, but much of the reaction might be overrating the new additions or re-signings a bit.
D'Angelo Russell was played off the floor in the Western Conference Finals. Gabe Vincent is a career 33.9 percent three-point shooter. Taurean Prince had a below-replacement-level box plus/minus in 2022-23. And Jaxson Hayes' teams have been worse with him on the floor in three of his four seasons.
But the Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who won a championship in 2020 and just had an otherworldly net rating when sharing the floor with Austin Reaves in 2022-23.
When all three were playing, the Lakers were plus-16.4 points per 100 possessions.
Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane's Star Turn
Having Marcus Smart on the team for Ja Morant's season-opening 25-game suspension should help. He and Jaren Jackson Jr. give the Memphis Grizzlies each of the last two Defensive Players of the Year.
That's probably the more obvious reason for optimism, but Desmond Bane is the bigger one.
If he becomes a bona fide star in Morant's absence, and some numbers from last season suggest he can, the Grizzlies' shot at a title will suddenly look a lot clearer.
In 2022-23, when Morant was off the floor, Bane averaged 25.5 points and 5.7 assists per 75 possessions, with a 41.8 three-point percentage and a 61.8 true shooting percentage.
Even in today's era of inflated offensive numbers, that's All-Star quality production.
Miami Heat
Damian Lillard Wants to Play There
The Miami Heat lost some of the depth that helped them reach the NBA Finals this summer.
Gabe Vincent has struggled with consistency in the regular season, but he averaged 12.7 points and shot 37.8 percent from deep in this playoff run. Max Strus struggled with his shot in the postseason, but he started all 23 games. Both are now on different teams.
Miami brought in some interesting talent to replace some of that production, including Josh Richardson, Thomas Bryant and Jaime Jaquez Jr., but it didn't really do anything to inspire a ton of confidence that they'll be back in the Finals.
There's still plenty of reason for optimism, though. And it goes beyond the returns of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and coach Erik Spoelstra.
Damian Lillard requested a trade in July, and there's seemingly just one team on his list of preferred destinations. That's the Heat. And having that out in the ether may have a chilling effect on other potential Lillard suitors.
Miami landing him is far from a guarantee. Several teams could pretty easily beat its best offer, but figuring Lillard won't be happy anywhere else could prevent them from making those offers.
Almost three months after the request went public, Lillard winding up with Butler and Adebayo feels like the likeliest outcome.
Milwaukee Bucks
Continuity
This summer, Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't been shy about the possibility of one day leaving the Milwaukee Bucks. And while that could certainly lead to some tension throughout the season, the infrastructure here may be strong enough to overcome it.
Most of last season's rotation is back for 2023-24, and when Giannis, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez were all on the floor, Milwaukee was plus-15.6 points per 100 possessions.
Add a healthy Khris Middleton to that mix, and it's not hard to imagine the Bucks leading the Eastern Conference in wins again. If that happens, noise about a potential Giannis departure will die down (though another early playoff exit would obviously crank it back up to 11).
Minnesota Timberwolves
Anthony Edwards' Rise
Anthony Edwards' regular-season production over his first three years is easy enough to fall for, but it's the playoffs where the 22-year old really looks like a future All-NBA player.
He only has 11 career postseason appearances, but in each series he's played, there were stretches when he outperformed the opposition's best player. In 2022, that was Ja Morant; in 2023, it was Nikola Jokić.
Of course, he and the Minnesota Timberwolves came up short against both teams, but he now has career playoff averages of 28.1 points, 4.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.
With his linebacker-like frame, explosive athleticism and developing skill set, Edwards can take over games in multiple ways. And the closer he gets to his prime, the more regularly he'll be able to do that.
New Orleans Pelicans
Perpetual Hope for Zion
As is the case with the Brooklyn Nets and Ben Simmons, some fans may look at Zion Williamson and all his injuries as a reason for pessimism, but that's no fun.
Instead, focus on just how good the New Orleans Pelicans have been when he plays and the fact that Joel Embiid eventually overcame his own injury woes.
If Williamson is headed for a similar career trajectory, the Pelicans might be title contenders as early as next season. In 2022-23, with his unparalleled ability to explode through the lane and finish above the rim, New Orleans had a point differential around that of a 59-win team when he played.
Right now, the 23-year-old trails only Embiid, Michael Jordan and Luka Dončić in career points per 75 possessions, and the amount of defensive attention his scoring demands makes life easier for everyone sharing the floor with him.
New York Knicks
The Villanova Knicks
The New York Knicks are largely the same team that made the playoffs and won a first-round series in 2022-23, but the summer addition of Donte DiVincenzo has the chance to be a real difference-maker.
That came on the heels of the midseason of acquisition of Josh Hart, who had a massive impact on the team's plus-minus.
And of course, during the summer of 2022, they signed Jalen Brunson.
Like some kind of life-sized, basketball-playing set of dominoes, the Knicks lined up three key members from two different Villanova national championship-winning teams.
Now, this trio has a chance to headline one of the NBA's better guard and wing rotations, along with Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes. If RJ Barrett can figure out how to score at anywhere near average efficiency, things could get really interesting for New York.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Chet Holmgren's Arrival
Take your pick on this one. The Oklahoma City Thunder are loaded with reasons for optimism.
They might have the best young core in the NBA. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks like he's about to start a long run of perennial All-NBA nods. Josh Giddey is one of the most exciting young playmakers in the league. And Jalen Williams looked like one of the game's better wings down the stretch of his rookie campaign.
For today's exercise, though, we'll hone in on Chet Holmgren, the seven-foot rim protector who also showed some ball-handling, shooting and passing chops at Gonzaga.
The one possible on this roster was at the 5. In time, it felt like everything else would be in great hands. And now, if Holmgren lives up to his pre-draft billing right away, OKC could have an ahead-of-schedule season in which it pushes right past the play-in range of the standings.
Orlando Magic
The Young Core
From one exciting young core to another, the Orlando Magic are similarly loaded, with Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr.
Those three are 22, 20 and 24, respectively. And they're coming off a season in which Orlando was plus-3.2 points per 100 possessions when they were all on the floor.
The combination of scoring and playmaking that Wagner and Banchero bring makes them perhaps the most intriguing forward duo in the game. And Carter only adds to that with his defense, rebounding and flashes of playmaking from the 5.
If one or two of Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs or Anthony Black exceed expectations in 2023-24, the Magic could be one of the surprises in the East.
Philadelphia 76ers
Tyrese Maxey's Potential
There's a lot to stew over if you're a Philadelphia 76ers fan.
Joel Embiid is coming off another disappointing playoff appearance. James Harden requested a trade and publicly called team president Daryl Morey a liar. And most of the rotation is the same as last year's (at least for now).
However, there is one clear reason for optimism still on the roster, and that's Tyrese Maxey.
Over the last two postseasons, while the superstars on the team were struggling to one degree or another, the 22-year-old guard averaged 20.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 threes, while shooting 39.0 percent from deep.
If Harden does indeed get traded, and Maxey is moved into an even more prominent offensive role, his slashing and three-point shooting will endear him more to this passionate fanbase.
Phoenix Suns
Star Power
There's no reason to get cute on this one. The Phoenix Suns have four players on max contracts for this upcoming season. They're easily the collective reason for optimism.
Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal will probably be the highest-scoring trio in the league. And with all the attention they get, Deandre Ayton should feast on rim runs and putback opportunities.
Depth could be an issue, especially with the recent lack of durability from KD and Beal, but the healthy Suns are going to be a nightmare.
Portland Trail Blazers
The Young Core
It's hard to analyze the Portland Trail Blazers right now. Damian Lillard is still around, but it feels like his trade request will eventually be honored. And the team will look different after that.
There's a lot to like (from a long-term perspective) about the young players Lillard will leave behind, though.
Scoot Henderson looks like a tank (relative to other NBA guards) but moves like a Ferrari. Shaedon Sharpe's way-above-the-rim athleticism and 36.0 three-point percentage as a rookie make him an intriguing, 20-year-old wing. Kris Murray has a game awfully similar to his brother, Keegan. And the Lillard trade should add even more young talent to this mix.
In the short term, there will be plenty of losing, but a bright future could be on the horizon.
Sacramento Kings
Keegan Murray's Development
Speaking of Keegan Murray, his developmental trajectory may be the determining factor behind the Sacramento Kings' title chances.
De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis are only 25 and 27, respectively. Both could get better, but dramatic differences get less likely with each passing year (especially since both are already stars).
Murray, on the other hand, is just getting started.
The 23-year-old averaged 12.2 points and shot 41.1 percent from deep as a rookie, but there's plenty of room for him to grow as a defender and playmaker. He can increase his volume as a three-point shooter too.
If he becomes even a borderline star, the Kings could have real championship upside.
San Antonio Spurs
Duh
The San Antonio Spurs just drafted a 7'4", multipositional 19-year-old who was dubbed as perhaps the "greatest prospect in the history of team sports" by the most famous reporter in basketball.
If Victor Wembanyama isn't reason for optimism, I don't know what is.
With his slight frame and high center of gravity, he will likely struggle to adjust to the physicality of the NBA. Based on his summer league performance, his jump shot could take some time too.
However, Wembanyama looks like he'll at least be a game-changing defender right out of the gate. And if he lives up to 75-80 percent of the hype on the other end, he's probably an All-NBA player.
Toronto Raptors
Point Scottie
The Toronto Raptors signed Dennis Schröder to replace Fred VanVleet, but the loss of the latter hopefully also means more playmaking opportunities for Scottie Barnes.
In college, when Barnes averaged 4.1 assists in just 24.8 minutes, he essentially played point guard. In the NBA, that could be the answer for offsetting Barnes' shooting woes.
When he's off the ball, defenses can sag off of him without much fear of getting burned. If he's handling and surrounded by shooters, that option isn't quite as viable.
Of course, the Raptors could use more shooting to fully realize that vision, but 2023-24 should at least be an opportunity to experiment a bit more with Barnes as the lead ball-handler.
Utah Jazz
The Frontcourt
Lauri Markkanen's rapid ascent to All-Star status dramatically changed the Utah Jazz's post-Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert future. Walker Kessler being an NBA-ready rim protector certainly helped too.
When those two shared the floor in 2022-23, Utah was plus-5.8 points per 100 possessions.
And now, the Jazz are adding John Collins to that mix (and potentially moving Kelly Olynyk to the second unit).
Collins had a down year with the Atlanta Hawks in 2022-23, but if he can produce at anywhere near the level he did for four years prior to that (when he averaged 18.5 points and 8.7 rebounds in 30.6 minutes), Utah might be even better in 2023-24.
Washington Wizards
The Starting Five
Trading Kristaps Porziņģis and Bradley Beal clearly signaled a rebuild for the Washington Wizards, but they may need to move a couple more difference-makers if they really want to be worse than the 2022-23 team that won 35 games.
Tyus Jones has been one of the steadier point guards in the NBA for years. Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma can be streaky, but both are capable of averaging 20 points. And Daniel Gafford has been one of the game's more underrated rim runners and protectors over the last two seasons.
Whether it's Corey Kispert or Deni Avdija in the fifth spot, Washington should have, at the very least, a competitive first five.