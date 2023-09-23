1 Reason for Every NBA Team to be Optimistic a Month Before Season

5 of 30

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Continuity?

Yes, the question mark is intentional there. After failing to make the playoffs last season, the Chicago Bulls' front office doubled down on mediocrity by re-signing Nikola Vučević and not trading (at least not yet) Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Over the two full seasons those three have been together, Chicago is minus-1.3 points per 100 possessions when the entire trio is on the floor.

The only fix seems to be playing them with Lonzo Ball, but his health situation is every bit as mysterious as it's been for the last two years. After missing all of 2022-23 with a knee injury, he's reportedly going to miss all of 2023-24 too.

Jevon Carter and Torrey Craig were interesting offseason additions, and Alex Caruso is one of the game's better perimeter defenders. But no one will move the needle like those top three players can.

Individually, they're all talented enough to be positively impactful players. Maybe Year 3 is the charm. Maybe they've now played enough together to know how to work off each other and add to each other's games.