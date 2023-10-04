3 Players With the Most to Prove On Every NBA Team

30 of 30

Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images

Up-and-Comer: Corey Kispert

Billed as one of the best shooters in the 2021 draft class, Corey Kispert made massive strides during his sophomore season by averaging 11.1 points and connecting on 42.4 percent of his 5.2 triples per game. If he can remain a sniper of that caliber, he should only continue to carve out more time for a Washington Wizards organization fully in rebuilding mode.

But the downside of that rebuilding mode, at least from Kispert's perspective, has to be that the increasing number of upside plays on the wings guarantees a shorter leash if those deep looks don't keep falling.

Up-and-Comer: Johnny Davis

Usually, teams expect more than 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists on 38.6/24.3/51.9 shooting from top-10 picks.

Johnny Davis suffered a hip injury that derailed the early portion of his rookie campaign, but it's not like his shooting stroke was much better in the G League. Over 19 appearances for the Capital City Go-Go, he connected on just 40.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 31.1 percent of his triples.

Up-and-Comer: Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole's 2022-23 season began with a knockout blow delivered by Draymond Green, and it never got much better.

Even though he averaged a career-high 20.4 points, his penchant for bad decision-making, disappearing three-point stroke and invisibility on defense made it hard for him to inspire much confidence. That culminated in just 21.8 minutes per game and absences in crucial moments during the playoffs.

Poole gets a fresh start with the Wizards following an offseason trade, and he has a lot of work to do to justify the exorbitant contract (four years, $140 million) attached to his name.