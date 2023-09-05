Predicting the Top 10 NBA Stars of the Next 5 Seasons

0 of 11

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokić, Luka Dončić and the rest of the NBA's leading stars aren't going anywhere. Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and the other top-end prospects in a loaded rookie class are set to begin making their marks on the league.

And that's saying nothing of burgeoning talents such as Cade Cunningham, Paolo Banchero, Zion Williamson, Chet Holmgren and the many others who could bust out at a moment's notice.

From a stardom perspective, the NBA is in a great place and will continue to thrive for the next five years—and well beyond.

It's that five-year window that draws our interest here. Based on raw ability, statistical prowess, accolade likelihood and championship potential, 10 players will inevitably rise above the pack to assert themselves as the top stars of the next half-decade.

They won't necessarily be the 10 leading contributors in 2023-24 or the 10 most valuable players of the 2027-28 campaign. But for the totality of that date range, they'll stand above the pack.