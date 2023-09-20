Panic Meter for Fantasy Football's Most Disappointing Stars After 2 WeeksSeptember 20, 2023
Panic Meter for Fantasy Football's Most Disappointing Stars After 2 Weeks
Fantasy football has become a staple of our Sundays but it can also become a very frustrating hobby.
Throughout the offseason, we target a handful of players to build a team around. For example, you might settle on a favorite quarterback, a running back who looks stable and a key receiver to target.
And it may work out absolutely terribly.
Based on average draft positions from FantasyPros, there's a real possibility that someone you love selected Ja'Marr Chase, Josh Jacobs and Najee Harris in the first three rounds. Please check on that person and remind them you care. It's been a rough two weeks.
Fortunately, the panic meter should not be incredibly high for several highly drafted players. But that's certainly not the case for every big-name standout off to a slow start in 2023.
Note: Injured players are not considered.
Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
The hype looked rational.
Justin Fields averaged a modest 15.2 fantasy points in the first six outings of 2022. Over the next nine, he rushed for nearly 100 yards per game and provided 26.1 points per contest.
Sure, the Chicago Bears need a more effective passer to compete in the NFC North, but they acquired DJ Moore in the offseason! He gave the offense a much-needed, legitimate No. 1 target. Besides, you don't need an effective passer for Fields to help win fantasy games.
So far, so not good.
Chicago's shaky offensive line and poor coaching—the same screen on three straight snaps? Really?—aren't helping, but Fields is visibly not trusting what he sees, barely running and hardly producing. He's mustered 16.5 and 15.7 points in two weeks—back to his early 2022 rate.
Since we've seen Fields as a definite QB1 in a bad situation, it's worth keeping him in the lineup right now. Yet if two more weeks of subpar play continue, have another option ready to replace him.
Panic Meter: 6
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
One of the best fantasy backs last season, Josh Jacobs naturally arrived to the 2023 season as a cornerstone player.
In two games, however, he's rushed for 48 yards on 19 carries and—wait for it—negative-two yards on nine attempts. The latter performance, of course, has caused some mental mayhem for fantasy players.
I implore you to breathe.
His production is not where you hoped it would be immediately, but Jacobs' snap share (77 percent) is even a touch higher than 2022's rate. Once he's handling 20-plus touches per game, the odds are in your favor.
No matter how poorly the Las Vegas Raiders play this month, Jacobs will remain an automatic starter. The upside is too great.
Panic Meter: 1
Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
Najee Harris, on the other hand, is dealing with a red flag.
The offseason buzz around Jaylen Warren has spilled into the season, and his snap share has climbed from 31 to 41 percent. Plus, he's commanded six targets in each of the Pittsburgh Steelers' first two games.
Meanwhile, Harris has managed 76 yards on 19 touches (three receptions). That usage is staggeringly low for someone who averaged at least 18.4 touches in 2021 and 2022.
There is one bright side, though.
Pittsburgh's two opponents—the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns—both have excellent defenses. It shouldn't be surprising that Harris has found little running room. That absolutely can change with the Raiders and Houston Texans next on the Steelers' schedule.
But if Warren takes a larger role and Harris doesn't hit double digits against the Raiders or Texans, I—and you—will be panicking.
Panic Meter: 5
Dameon Pierce, RB, Houston Texans
Dameon Pierce has a nightmare on his hands.
Not only are the Texans a generally mediocre team right now, but the offensive line is loaded with injuries.
Left guard Kenyon Green and center Scott Quessenberry are already out for the season. Right tackle Tytus Howard and center Juice Scruggs are both on injured reserve, and left tackle Laremy Tunsil missed Week 2's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
As a result, it's no surprise Pierce has totaled just 82 yards on 30 touches (four receptions) with zero touchdowns.
Pierce has enough pass-catching upside to warrant the risk, especially if you're thin at the position. Still, if you pulled the second-year running back out of your lineup until the O-line is healthier, I wouldn't blame you.
Panic Meter: Temporary 8
Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
From a team perspective, the Cincinnati Bengals should not be alarmed—so long as Joe Burrow's re-aggravated calf injury is not a problem for multiple weeks. They started 0-2 last season and still won another AFC North crown with a 12-4 record.
The difference is that Ja'Marr Chase had 15 receptions for 183 yards and a touchdown in those 2022 losses.
This year, he's brought in 10 passes for just 70 yards.
Chase's relevance as a first-round fantasy pick is heavily tied to Burrow—who's not played well early anyway. However, even if Jake Browning starts a game or two, Chase will continue to attract plenty of targets. Although his upside would drop, he's worth starting no matter what.
And, simultaneously: Please get healthy, Burrow.
Panic Meter: 2
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
Last year, George Kittle snagged 60 passes for 765 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns. That included a stellar late-season run of seven scores across San Francisco's last four games.
This season, Kittle hasn't exactly picked up where he left off.
During the opener at Pittsburgh, he made three receptions for 19 yards on six targets. Kittle had three catches for 30 yards on three targets opposite the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. Kittle opening the season with 10.9 fantasy points in two games is not what we anticipated.
The main challenge is the fact that San Francisco has so much talent on offense. Christian McCaffrey needs his touches, Brandon Aiyuk is a rising star at receiver and Deebo Samuel is a versatile, dynamic talent.
Kittle is definitely the fourth option.
Given the lack of reliable players at the position, Kittle is probably still a fantasy starter. But he's a low-end TE1 with a real possibility of drifting toward your bench.
Panic Meter: 7
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons
As a rookie with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021, Kyle Pitts tallied 6.5 targets per game and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark.
Though he disappointed with just 356 yards in 10 appearances last season, Pitts at least had 5.9 targets per outing. While the low production has continued in 2023, the bigger concern is his involvement.
Pitts saw only three targets in Week 1, finishing with two receptions for 44 yards. Then, he caught just two passes for 15 yards on five targets in Week 2. With the sixth-highest ADP at the position, fantasy players held out hope for Pitts as an every-game TE1 in 2023.
Instead, he's an immense risk to start.
I wouldn't necessarily drop Pitts, but he certainly can slide to your fantasy bench until Atlanta features him more heavily.
Panic Meter: 10 (or 11)