Panic Meter for Fantasy Football's Most Disappointing Stars After 2 Weeks

Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

The hype looked rational.

Justin Fields averaged a modest 15.2 fantasy points in the first six outings of 2022. Over the next nine, he rushed for nearly 100 yards per game and provided 26.1 points per contest.

Sure, the Chicago Bears need a more effective passer to compete in the NFC North, but they acquired DJ Moore in the offseason! He gave the offense a much-needed, legitimate No. 1 target. Besides, you don't need an effective passer for Fields to help win fantasy games.

So far, so not good.

Chicago's shaky offensive line and poor coaching—the same screen on three straight snaps? Really?—aren't helping, but Fields is visibly not trusting what he sees, barely running and hardly producing. He's mustered 16.5 and 15.7 points in two weeks—back to his early 2022 rate.

Since we've seen Fields as a definite QB1 in a bad situation, it's worth keeping him in the lineup right now. Yet if two more weeks of subpar play continue, have another option ready to replace him.