The 10 Unsung Heroes of the 2023 MLB Season

In addition to the 10 teams most likely to make the playoffs, there are nine other teams that have won at least 48 percent of their games this season. Let's briefly nominate an unsung hero for each of them, too.

Arizona Diamondbacks: Gabriel Moreno—He hasn't been hitting for much power, but this rookie catcher is batting .286 and has been the most valuable defensive asset in the majors as far as Baseball Reference is concerned. Not quite as much overall value added as teammate Corbin Carroll, but it's closer than you probably thought.

Boston Red Sox: Chris Martin—We highlighted Martin earlier this week as one of the players enjoying a career year, but let's call his number again, because this 37-year-old middle reliever has allowed just one run in 32.2 innings of work dating back to June 9. Boston is on the brink of being mathematically eliminated from the postseason, but that might've happened two weeks ago were it not for Martin making them basically impenetrable in the eighth inning.

Chicago Cubs: Javier Assad—Between Kyle Hendricks missing the first eight weeks of the season and Marcus Stroman missing six weeks of action over the summer, Chicago's pitching staff has needed a long reliever/spot starter who can eat up innings, preferably while allowing minimal runs. And Assad has provided in a gigantic way. Among the 117 pitchers who entered Wednesday with at least 100 innings pitched this season, Assad's 3.04 ERA ranked eighth in the majors.

Cincinnati Reds: Will Benson—A first-round pick in 2016, Benson had just one extra-base hit in 28 games played last season as a rookie in Cleveland. He got traded to Cincinnati in February and played sparingly for the first two months before igniting in late May. Over his last 87 games, the 25-year-old outfielder has triple-slashed .291/.386/.544 with 32 extra-base hits. Among 201 players with at least 250 plate appearances since May 30, his .930 OPS ranks 13th.

Miami Marlins: Jesús Luzardo—Everyone already knew Sandy Alcantara as the reigning NL Cy Young winner, and we all quickly fell in love with rookie phenom Eury Pérez. But how about the job Luzardo has done for the Marlins, quietly racking up 16 quality starts and 194 strikeouts? In six of his last 15 starts, he has gone at least six scoreless innings with at least seven Ks, including blanking Atlanta for six innings in his last outing. Miami has won 18 of his 30 starts.

New York Yankees: Anthony Volpe—The rookie shortstop's batting average isn't great, but what else is new on this team? There are 24 Yankees with at least 24 plate appearances this season, and the only one batting over .260 is Gleyber Torres. But Volpe's range on defense has been Jeter-esque, and he is one of 14 players with at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Aside from Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole, Volpe has been New York's best player.

San Diego Padres: Ha-Seong Kim—Kim hasn't been as productive over the past month as he was through mid-August, but there was a point not that long ago where he was flirting with leading all players (aside from Shohei Ohtani) in bWAR. He doesn't generate headlines like Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts do, but between great defense, solid hitting and 36 stolen bases, Kim has been San Diego's MVP.

San Francisco Giants: Patrick Bailey—Calling Bailey an unsung hero might be a bit inaccurate, as people are already talking up this rookie catcher like he's the second coming of nine-time Gold Glove winner Yadier Molina. But because he isn't hitting particularly well (.248/.302/.383), Bailey still isn't getting as much attention as he deserves.