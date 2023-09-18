X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Police Investigating Threats Against CSU's Henry Blackburn After Hit on Travis Hunter

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVSeptember 18, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - SEPTEMBER 16: Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) gets hit by Colorado State Rams defensive back Henry Blackburn (11) in the first quarter during the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Folsom Field September 16, 2023. Hunter was injured on the play, but returned to the game. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)
    Andy Cross/The Denver Post

    Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker told ESPN's Pete Thamel that authorities were investigating the online harassment and death threats made against Henry Blackburn and his family after the defensive back knocked Colorado's Travis Hunter out of Saturday's game with a late hit.

    "We're very concerned about our player's safety, as Henry and his family have continued to receive these threats," he said. "Henry never intended to put anyone in harm's way on the football field. It's not what we teach or coach. We hope that the irrational vitriol directed at Henry stops immediately."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Police Investigating Threats Against CSU's Henry Blackburn After Hit on Travis Hunter
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon