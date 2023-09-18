Police Investigating Threats Against CSU's Henry Blackburn After Hit on Travis Hunter

Police Investigating Threats Against CSU's Henry Blackburn After Hit on Travis HunterSeptember 18, 2023
Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker told ESPN's Pete Thamel that authorities were investigating the online harassment and death threats made against Henry Blackburn and his family after the defensive back knocked Colorado's Travis Hunter out of Saturday's game with a late hit.
"We're very concerned about our player's safety, as Henry and his family have continued to receive these threats," he said. "Henry never intended to put anyone in harm's way on the football field. It's not what we teach or coach. We hope that the irrational vitriol directed at Henry stops immediately."
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
