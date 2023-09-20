1 Word for Every NHL Team Heading Into the 2023-24 Season

1 Word for Every NHL Team Heading Into the 2023-24 SeasonSeptember 20, 2023
Can anyone believe training camps are starting up for the 2023-24 NHL season?
We love to spend these weeks stressing out over those tiny, fourth-line roster battles, swearing up and down that (insert name here) is the best prospect of all time.
Hey, maybe Connor Bedard really is.
Why don't we take a break from the nitty gritty and roster construction Olympics and zoom out for a second. Here is one word for every NHL team heading into the 2023-24 season.
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins: Welp
No team is encapsulating the "anything can happen" element of hockey more than the Boston Bruins right now. An unexpectedly historic regular season turned into a just as unexpected first-round collapse in the playoffs in 2022-23. No. 1 center Patrice Bergeron and No. 2 center David Krejci, both franchise legends, retired in the offseason, and as if those two weren't irreplaceable enough, cap space woes ensured the Bruins are heading into 2023-24 seriously lacking center depth.
But David Pastrnak is locked down, both Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark and solid tandem partner Jeremy Swayman are returning in net, and Brad Marchand is still Brad Marchand. With the pressure of last season off, maybe the Bruins aren't fully cooked just yet.
Buffalo Sabres: Finally
Are we once again saying "F it" and believing that this is the year the Sabres "finally" break their league-longest playoff drought and make us all proud? It really does feel different this time, though, with Tage Thompson's breakout, Rasmus Dahlin becoming the player he was always supposed to be, Jeff Skinner's excellent between two benches vibes, and the crew of young talent like Owen Power showing promise -- not just the ability to tread water.
If you let us down this time, we're really done with you, Buffalo! (Muffled crying.)
Detroit Red Wings: Momentus
The Red Wings took the next step in the Yzerplan with a big (or perhaps, medium?) swing on scrappy hometown goal-scorer Alex DeBrincat. What an excellent deal for a 40-goal scorer looking to prove himself on a team ready to do the same. God, I love it. I won't be as mad at the Red Wings as I will be at the Sabres if they don't make the playoffs this season, but I need to see better out of Moritz Seider and a playoff-fringe performance to keep trusting in the Yzerplan.
Florida Panthers: Intact
Not only did the Panthers just find their post-Presidents' Trophy curse redemption arc in their thrilling run to the Stanley Cup Final, but they've got the best contract in the league right now in Matthew Tkachuk, along with most of the core returning intact. Then you've got goalie Spencer Knight returning after entering the players' assistance program and bravely opening up about his experience with obsessive compulsive disorder.
This team and its depth is going to be a problem for the foreseeable future.
Montréal Canadiens: Vibing
For the moment, the Montréal Canadiens are just vibing, and there ain't nothing wrong with that. They aren't supposed to be good this early into the rebuild, they just locked down star Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook is now on the team. It'll be as fun as the heart of a rebuild can be.
Ottawa Senators: Radar
Senators fans act like they hate that their team flies under the radar, but I'm sure they'll hate it just the same when their team gets the deserved attention this year. I do think it's about that time they could make the playoffs. Freak injuries to almost every young talent have now been healed, there's new ownership, Brady Tkachuk is continuing to establish himself, and they got better with additions like Jakob Chychrun, Dominik Kubalik, and goalie Joonas Korpisalo.
It's all coming up Sens, baby!
Tampa Bay Lightning: Fading
An inevitably tough offseason finally arrived for the latest NHL dynasty. The losses of Alex Killorn, Ross Colton and some character guys like Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Pat Maroon are particularly tough to stomach.
But as long as Andrei Vasilevskiy is in net, this team's core will fade out as gracefully and as slowly as possible.
Toronto Maple Leafs: Pressure
New Leafs GM Brad Treliving took his position and immediately added toughness all over the lineup with Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi and Ryan Reaves. He also addressed some questions on defense with offensive-minded veteran John Klingberg.
The grit additions are a clear deviation from Kyle Dubas' insistence on trusting the core and analytics savvy. The core is still intact, though, and now they've got some reinforcements.
Will it make a difference? Considering Auston Matthews is coming off a relatively "down" season when he was injured at times, Bertuzzi brings something it feels like the Leafs have specifically been lacking, and they got the first-round monkey off their backs, I'm feeling good about our favorite cursed boys.
Metropolitan Division
Caroline Hurricanes: Ticking
What the Carolina Hurricanes have done for the past five years—qualify for the playoffs every season, two trips to the Eastern Conference Final, etc.—is impressive no matter how you slice it. It's also been crucially important for a small-market team that had sustained a brutal playoff drought to now profit off consistent success, relevance and ticket sales.
But it's not lost on anyone—especially head coach Rod Brind'Amour—how they've yet to win a single game on an Eastern Conference Final trip, and how scoring has continually dried up when it comes time to try to make it to the biggest stage.
With Andrei Svechnikov fully recovered and ready to prove a point, and young talent like Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis taking steps, could this be the year the Canes make it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006?
If not, is their window starting to close?
Columbus Blue Jackets: Yikes
Losing the head coach who never should've been hired in the first place before the season even begins isn't the best start to a campaign. But hey, Adam Fantilli has entered the chat, and Patrik Laine has high praise for newly promoted head coach Pascal Vincent, who replaces Mike Babcock following his resignation.
And you know what they say: The best time to fire Mike Babcock was in 2015, the second best time to fire Mike Babcock is today.
New Jersey Devils: Darlings
We're all (except Rangers fans) on the same page that Devils are the darlings of the NHL this year, right? The brilliant Jack Hughes contract and patience with the star center's breakout paved the way for wiggle room and acquisitions during an offseason where other contenders were handcuffed. If the goaltending tandem of Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanecek works out, the Devils could be the favorites emerging out of the Metro.
New York Islanders: Same
The Islanders once again made basically no moves for better or for worse, but for once I can't blame GM Lou Lamoriello given the cap ceiling situation. Bo Horvat is back, Mat Barzal shaved his head, and in Ilya Sorokin we always trust.
New York Rangers: Contenders
Are we sleeping on the Rangers too much because of their first-round exit? Are we forgetting how early they emerged from their self-proclaimed rebuild, and how the whiplash might take some adjustment for "the kid line" and beyond?
In any event, I have a good feeling about Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers this year—especially all the low-budget, high-impact depth acquisitions. What a shame the Rangers and Devils might have to face off in the first round again, but what a treat that this rivalry is officially back.
Philadelphia Flyers: Hope
Listen, the Flyers are trash. But for the first time in a long time, it's, like, a glittery trash can.
They got rid of Ivan Provorov, Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Lemieux in one fell swoop this offseason, which at least considerably improved the vibes-per-60. Dany "50-in-'07" Heatley is on the staff, not to mention GM Danny Briere has made necessary moves after the former regime seemed happy to just chill. There are 700 promising prospects and they're all named things like Bobby Brink and Bonk Jr.
"How bad can it get?" is the essential question of the season, and that, my friends, is where we find hope when it comes to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Pittsburgh Penguins: Redemption
Sidney Crosby is as hungry as ever with one of the final opportunities for the trio of him, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang to win another Cup in their 18th year together. Erik Karlsson took his talents to Pittsburgh for a reason, and now they've got the reigning Norris Trophy winner on defense who is arguably even hungrier for his first Cup.
Then you think about how narrowly the Penguins missed the playoffs last season and you know Crosby took that personally. There are many reasons to believe these Penguins aren't done quite yet.
Washington Capitals: Descending
The Capitals will be relevant as long as Alex Ovechkin is active, and his quest to surpass Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record with 73 goals to go is just attainable enough that it will likely happen, but far out enough that it will probably take at least two more seasons.
Meanwhile, the rest of the team has seen an interesting blend of selling playoff-tested players like Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway, while maintaining staples like Ovechkin (duh) and Tom Wilson. Is this a soft transition into an eventual post-Ovechkin era? Regardless, let's soak in the last leg of his record hunt and appreciate this era of Capitals hockey while we can.
Central Division
Arizona Coyotes: Whatever
We're just happy you're still here.
Chicago Blackhawks: Important
All eyes are on No. 1 overall draft pick, and best Connor since McDavid, Bedard and his Blackhawks this season. GM Kyle Davidson has worked well with the unexpectedly accelerated rebuild—the Taylor Hall acquisition in particular stands out as a way to give Bedard a supporting cast.
The Blackhawks will not be good this season, but they will be an important watch for any hockey fan who cares about league history. Bedard is arriving!
Colorado Avalanche: Still
I feel like we're all kind of sleeping on the Avalanche lately, and I feel like Nathan MacKinnon has us right where he wants us in that way. This man is going to come back with a chickpea chip on his shoulder and a full-time first-line center next season, and we're all officially on notice.
As much as Gabriel Landeskog's absence will hurt this team, the foreknowledge that it's happening and the adjustments made scream one thing: Colorado is so back.
Dallas Stars: Intriguing
At this point, we're all aware that Jason Robertson is becoming a superstar, surrounded by an electric young core that includes Roope Hintz, promising goalie Jake Oettinger and top-10 NHL defenseman Miro Heiskanen. It's time to stop calling players like Robertson "underrated," just because they play in smaller markets, though, and start treating them with the respect and scrutiny anyone with that talent deserves.
The Central looks like it stinks this year, and all of these Stars heavy hitters are only getting better. It's time for them to take it even further.
Minnesota Wild: Maybe
Maybe this team will be good this year, and I truly hope so. I love the great people of The State of Hockey. I love watching Kirill Kaprizov. I love reading Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic, just as much as I love listening to Jessi Pierce and Kirsten Krull of the Bardown Beauties. I adore GM Bill Guerin.
I am the person who voted for Joel Eriksson Ek at No. 3 on my Selke ballot.
Maybe Kaprizov and Ek are healthy this year and elevate the Wild to where they can be. But I'll never trust them.
Nashville Predators: Trotz
Barry Trotz's GM era might be my favorite under-the-radar storyline to watch going into the 2023-24 season. He's been a well-loved coach by players, personnel and fans all around at every stop in his career, and I'm curious as to how that translates in a front office role.
St. Louis Blues: What?
I'm sorry if it feels like I'm extra hard on or confused about the Central Division, but name a division with a more hard-to-read or confusing slate of teams.
When I think about the St. Louis Blues, the question that comes to mind is, "What are we doing here," and for the purposes of this exercise, this becomes "What?"
Let's just hope for another losing streak to open the season that leads to a practice fight and then a historic winning streak, and then a Stanley Cup. I'm not sure the direction this franchise has been going in since then, and I can't even blame it.
Winnipeg Jets: Sigh
This was supposed to be the offseason when Jets management finally showed some guts and traded most of their core to initiate a rebuild. They didn't fail, but they didn't exactly succeed. As of today, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor, and most importantly Connor Hellebuyck are still on the roster.
I get it, and they did make progress, letting go of players they really didn't have a choice whether to let go of. But if Hellebuyck isn't traded by the deadline to a place where he can finally thrive, I will be upset.
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks: Funny
Are you ever having such a miserable time that you just start laughing and decide not to take it so seriously? This could be the 2023-24 Anaheim Ducks. There is literally nowhere to go but up, especially with Mason McTavish primed to get more power-play time and minutes logged in the top six. The Alex Killorn acquisition can't hurt.
Calgary Flames: Hmm...
Where are the Flames headed after bizarre 2022-23 filled with bad luck, bad vibes and a self-aware step back from goaltender Jacob Markstrom? The Pacific Division has a low floor but a high ceiling, and it's going to take a lot for Calgary to get back into playoff contention. We'll have to keep an eye on bounceback seasons from Jonathan Huberdeau and Markstrom if the Flames as a whole are to stay relevant.
Edmonton Oilers: Time
It's time for Connor McDavid to play in a Stanley Cup Final. I'm not saying he and his Oilers have to win, but it does feel like they'll be the ones to break the Canadian Cup drought. The highest-scoring team of last season is back with all the regulars, they were virtually the only team to give Vegas a fight in the playoffs and there's no reason they won't maintain their greatness, if not take it to the next level this season.
Los Angeles Kings: Decision
The Kings took a chance and acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois—who wanted out of Winnipeg—to be their Anze Kopitar replacement when that day comes. When Dubois is on, he's on, and he clearly needed a change of scenery. But will the Kings be able to tap into that potential consistently? And how much will Dubois really be able to help an up-and-coming team get past the Golden Knights and Oilers out West?
San Jose Sharks: Correct
It obviously wasn't easy for the Sharks to part ways with Karlsson, but it was the right thing to do for both him and the future of their franchise. These rebuilds are full of unpleasant decisions, but the only way out is through. GM Mike Grier is doing a good job so far in a tough position.
Seattle Kraken: Darkhorse
The depth-y, absence of a "checking" line, new-age philosophy of the Seattle Kraken was a blast to watch last playoffs. The "new hero each night" vibe wasn't a happy accident, rather a calculated equation in the era of troubling salary caps. I'd love to see more teams do away with the fourth-line bruiser mentality #inthiseconomy, but I'd settle for the Kraken proving this philosophy right with another deep playoff run in the meantime.
Vancouver Canucks: Meh
Can I be totally honest with y'all? I'm just sick of talking about the Canucks until they either embark on a rebuild or make the playoffs. Please call me when something significant actually happens. I do love Quinn Hughes as captain, though.
Vegas Golden Knights: Terrifying
The reigning Stanley Cup champions had one of the most menacing Cup runs in recent memory. Scariest part? The team is basically intact, with the big exception of Reilly Smith, who was a top-five scorer for their offense-by-committee approach. But there was something about watching Jack Eichel taste the playoffs for the first time in his career and take it all the way to hoisting the Cup. No shot he's had enough.