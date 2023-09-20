1 Word for Every NHL Team Heading Into the 2023-24 Season

2 of 4

Jaylynn Nash/Getty Images

Caroline Hurricanes: Ticking

What the Carolina Hurricanes have done for the past five years—qualify for the playoffs every season, two trips to the Eastern Conference Final, etc.—is impressive no matter how you slice it. It's also been crucially important for a small-market team that had sustained a brutal playoff drought to now profit off consistent success, relevance and ticket sales.

But it's not lost on anyone—especially head coach Rod Brind'Amour—how they've yet to win a single game on an Eastern Conference Final trip, and how scoring has continually dried up when it comes time to try to make it to the biggest stage.

With Andrei Svechnikov fully recovered and ready to prove a point, and young talent like Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis taking steps, could this be the year the Canes make it to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006?

If not, is their window starting to close?

Columbus Blue Jackets: Yikes

Losing the head coach who never should've been hired in the first place before the season even begins isn't the best start to a campaign. But hey, Adam Fantilli has entered the chat, and Patrik Laine has high praise for newly promoted head coach Pascal Vincent, who replaces Mike Babcock following his resignation.



And you know what they say: The best time to fire Mike Babcock was in 2015, the second best time to fire Mike Babcock is today.

New Jersey Devils: Darlings

We're all (except Rangers fans) on the same page that Devils are the darlings of the NHL this year, right? The brilliant Jack Hughes contract and patience with the star center's breakout paved the way for wiggle room and acquisitions during an offseason where other contenders were handcuffed. If the goaltending tandem of Akira Schmid and Vitek Vanecek works out, the Devils could be the favorites emerging out of the Metro.

New York Islanders: Same

The Islanders once again made basically no moves for better or for worse, but for once I can't blame GM Lou Lamoriello given the cap ceiling situation. Bo Horvat is back, Mat Barzal shaved his head, and in Ilya Sorokin we always trust.

New York Rangers: Contenders

Are we sleeping on the Rangers too much because of their first-round exit? Are we forgetting how early they emerged from their self-proclaimed rebuild, and how the whiplash might take some adjustment for "the kid line" and beyond?

In any event, I have a good feeling about Igor Shesterkin and the Rangers this year—especially all the low-budget, high-impact depth acquisitions. What a shame the Rangers and Devils might have to face off in the first round again, but what a treat that this rivalry is officially back.

Philadelphia Flyers: Hope

Listen, the Flyers are trash. But for the first time in a long time, it's, like, a glittery trash can.

They got rid of Ivan Provorov, Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Lemieux in one fell swoop this offseason, which at least considerably improved the vibes-per-60. Dany "50-in-'07" Heatley is on the staff, not to mention GM Danny Briere has made necessary moves after the former regime seemed happy to just chill. There are 700 promising prospects and they're all named things like Bobby Brink and Bonk Jr.

"How bad can it get?" is the essential question of the season, and that, my friends, is where we find hope when it comes to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Redemption

Sidney Crosby is as hungry as ever with one of the final opportunities for the trio of him, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang to win another Cup in their 18th year together. Erik Karlsson took his talents to Pittsburgh for a reason, and now they've got the reigning Norris Trophy winner on defense who is arguably even hungrier for his first Cup.

Then you think about how narrowly the Penguins missed the playoffs last season and you know Crosby took that personally. There are many reasons to believe these Penguins aren't done quite yet.

Washington Capitals: Descending

The Capitals will be relevant as long as Alex Ovechkin is active, and his quest to surpass Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record with 73 goals to go is just attainable enough that it will likely happen, but far out enough that it will probably take at least two more seasons.