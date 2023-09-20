3 Packers Trade Targets After Week 2

1 of 3

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Packers have been really content to let their young guys at wide receiver develop. It's an understandable strategy and will pay off dividends in the long run.

However, after two weeks, there's no reason to believe the team can't compete in the NFC North. So, while it's good to let Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed and Christian Watson do the heavy lifting, it wouldn't hurt to bring a veteran into the mix.

With Watson missing the last two weeks, Green Bay is missing that deep threat who can make plays down the field. Wicks is a fifth-round pick who has exceeded expectations in the first two weeks.

The Packers could continue their relative youth movement at receiver but still add some talent to the room by making a move for Marquise Brown. The speedster is five years into his career, but he's still only 26 years old.

The 2019 first-round pick is in the final year of his contract with the Cardinals, and they don't have much reason to be in win-now mode in the desert. Jonathan Gannon just took over as head coach and Kyler Murray is still recovering from a torn ACL.