3 Packers Trade Targets After Week 2

3 Packers Trade Targets After Week 2September 20, 2023
The Green Bay Packers have played seven good quarters just two weeks into the NFL season. After beating the Bears in the season opener, they blew a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter of their game against the Falcons.
While it's disappointing to lose any game by one point, especially against a team that might also be competing for an NFC wild-card berth, there were plenty of positive to take.
For one, the Packers offense was relatively effective despite missing top running back Aaron Jones and top receiver Christian Watson.
Jordan Love looked like he was in command of the offense for the second time in as many starts, and the defense played well for most of the game.
Still, the Packers feel like a team that is just a little short of being guaranteed a playoff spot this season. They are leaning on a lot of young talent, which is great for the long-term outlook of the franchise, but they could make some more noise with a few reinforcements.
The trade market is pretty cool right now, but it will ramp up as the trade deadline gets closer. Here's a look at three players the Packers should have their eyes on.
WR Marquise Brown
The Packers have been really content to let their young guys at wide receiver develop. It's an understandable strategy and will pay off dividends in the long run.
However, after two weeks, there's no reason to believe the team can't compete in the NFC North. So, while it's good to let Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Jayden Reed and Christian Watson do the heavy lifting, it wouldn't hurt to bring a veteran into the mix.
With Watson missing the last two weeks, Green Bay is missing that deep threat who can make plays down the field. Wicks is a fifth-round pick who has exceeded expectations in the first two weeks.
The Packers could continue their relative youth movement at receiver but still add some talent to the room by making a move for Marquise Brown. The speedster is five years into his career, but he's still only 26 years old.
The 2019 first-round pick is in the final year of his contract with the Cardinals, and they don't have much reason to be in win-now mode in the desert. Jonathan Gannon just took over as head coach and Kyler Murray is still recovering from a torn ACL.
Getting Brown on a trial run for a draft pick to see how he might fit in with this receiving corps would be a worthwhile endeavor.
Edge Brian Burns
This would be a massive swing, but not one that should be discounted by the Packers. Brian Burns is due for a new contract in 2024 and figures to be at the center of trade speculation leading up the deadline based on the fact that an extension hasn't been figured out yet.
The 25-year-old would be a pricey addition, though. Spotrac projects his market value to be a five-year, $117 million contract, and the Packers still have to take care of Rashan Gary whose market value is a projected four-year, $104 million contract.
Finding a way to pay two young edge-rushers would be difficult, but it could be offset by the fact that Preston Smith has an out in his contract that would free up $10.6 million next season.
Burns recorded two sacks in the season opener for the Panthers, while Gary is still on pitch count as he works his way back from a torn ACL last season. He has half a sack but has only played 22 percent of the snaps thus far.
In the short term, Burns would give the Packers one of the deepest groups of pass-rushers in the league. For 2024 and beyond, it would give them multiple options including signing Burns and trading away Smith.
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
The loss to the Atlanta Falcons exposed one serious issue with the Packers roster: They don't have much depth on the interior of the defensive line.
The trio of Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks and Colby Wooden were among the worst performers as the Falcons racked up 211 yards on the ground at 4.7 yards per carry. In fairness, they are one of the best rushing teams in the NFL and are uniquely equipped to bully teams up front.
But this was a need that was diagnosable on paper. Wyatt is in his second season, while Brooks and Wooden are both rookies. It's a lot of responsibility for a young group of players.
The Packers could add at least one more defensive tackle with a little more experience, and the Eagles are a good team to call. They have one of the deepest defensive lines and are leaning on Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis as the future of their defensive line.
Marlon Tuipulotu has played well when given the opportunity, but he has played just 13 defensive snaps for Eagles this season.
The Packers could give the 24-year-old a bigger opportunity while giving Philly a draft pick for a player who doesn't appear like he's going to crack their rotation anyway.