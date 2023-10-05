Ranking All 50 States by Where NBA Players Were BornOctober 5, 2023
Ranking All 50 States by Where NBA Players Were Born
The infusion of international talent over the last two to three decades has dramatically changed NBA basketball, but the United States is still where the bulk of the league's players were born.
Right now, 43 states and Washington, D.C., are represented by current NBA players (defined as incoming rookies or players who logged at least a minute in 2022-23).
Sorting them all by both the quantity and quality of their NBA talent was no small task, but we undertook it anyway, with the help of game score ("a rough measure of a player's productivity for a single game").
After removing states with four or fewer current NBA players from contention, we found every remaining state's total game score and average game score per minute over the course of their players' careers. Then, we sorted those states by the average of their ranks in those two marks (with a little extra weight given to the total).
The resulting list gives credit for both the number of current players who were born in a given state and how good those players have been.
Note: Basketball Reference was the source of each player's birthplace.
Off the Board
As mentioned, though, there are seven states that don't have anyone representing right now. All but one have had NBA talent in the past, but the pipeline is currently closed.
Those states are Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, South Dakota and West Virginia. Vermont is the lone state in which an NBA player has never been born.
Cedric Ceballos (Hawaii), Phil Jackson (Montana), Mike Miller (South Dakota), Jerry West (West Virginia) and anyone else from the aforementioned state isn't walking through that door (at least not yet).
States (and Washington D.C.) with Four or Fewer Players
For an exercise that's looking to reward states for quantity, it's pretty much impossible to reward those with four or fewer current NBA players.
Practically speaking, it's hard to compare Washington D.C.'s Kevin Durant, Frank Jackson and Luka Garza to California's dozens-deep talent pool.
And in terms of the methodology used to rank all the states with more than four players, the average game score is thoroughly inflated for places like D.C. or Utah, because there aren't as many non-rotation players to drag that number down.
Still, you can eyeball the collections of talent that each of these states has and rank them subjectively.
43. Alaska: Daishen Nix
Twenty-one-year-old Daishen Nix has just over 1,000 career NBA minutes and a way-below-average box plus/minus.
42. Rhode Island: David Duke Jr. and Cole Swider
Like Nix, David Duke Jr. and Cole Swider are young players with very little NBA experience and very little chance of making a rotation in the near future. But two is greater than one.
41. Nebraska: JT Thor
I warned you that this would be subjective. So while much of the descriptions for Nix, Duke and Swider might also apply to JT Thor, there's still a hint of three-and-D potential for Thor, who shot 31.7 percent from deep on decent volume for a reserve big in 2022-23.
40. Wyoming: James Johnson
James Johnson has yet to be signed by a team for the 2023-24 campaign, but he's had a long and successful career as a role player with hard-nosed defending and underrated passing and finishing
39. Connecticut: Kris Dunn
Kris Dunn has been sort of a fringe NBA player for the bulk of his career, but the 29-year-old veteran averaged 14.9 points and 6.3 assists over the last 12 games of 2022-23 for the Utah Jazz.
38. North Dakota: Doug McDermott
Only eight players in NBA history match or exceed both of Doug McDermott's career marks for threes made (846) and three-point percentage (41.0).
37. Maine: Duncan Robinson
Duncan Robinson is sort of the younger version of McDermott and is coming off a postseason run in which he was fourth on a Finals team in playoff wins over replacement player.
36. Mississippi: Drew Eubanks and Terence Davis
Like Johnson, Terence Davis played in 2022-23 but has yet to be signed this summer. He and Drew Eubanks both have the potential be a ninth or 10th man for plenty of teams around the league.
35. Utah: John Collins and Sam Merrill
John Collins had a bit of a down year in 2022-23, but he's still a starting big who'll have a chance to bounce back for the Utah Jazz. Sam Merrill, meanwhile, has never cracked an NBA rotation in a meaningful way, but he has an above-replacement-level career box plus/minus.
34. Kentucky: D'Angelo Russell, P.J. Washington, Terry Taylor and Jay Scrubb
Kentucky boasts a longtime starter in D'Angelo Russell, who's long been a solid offensive player who really struggles on the other end. P.J. Washington is probably the more interesting player at this point, with his ability fill up a box score and stretch the floor as a big man.
33. Delaware: Donte DiVincenzo, Bones Hyland and Jalen Duren
The first really interesting group on this slide, Delaware has a proven rotation guard in Donte DiVincenzo, a potential heat-check-off-the-bench guy in Bones Hyland and a rim-running and -protecting big who could be in line for a breakout this season in Jalen Duren.
32. Colorado: Derrick White and Jalen Williams
There may only be two current players born in Colorado, but both have a chance to be top 50 in 2023-24. Derrick White will be a key rotation piece for the title-contending Boston Celtics, and Jalen Williams will start for the up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder.
31. Washington, D.C.: Kevin Durant, Frank Jackson and Luka Garza
Jackson and Garza are very much on the fringes of the NBA, but KD is the trump card that moves D.C. to the top of this bunch. And though it isn't technically a state, we can't go through this entire exercise without at least mentioning Durant.
States 30-21
30. Kansas: Dean Wade, Christian Braun, Jabari Walker, Trevor Hudgins and Gradey Dick
This group is both young and unproven, but it did make the cut on volume. And Christian Braun has a chance to be a pretty important role player for the defending champion Denver Nuggets this season.
29. Nevada: Troy Brown Jr., Zach Collins, Orlando Robinson, Julian Strawther and Maxwell Lewis
Another state without a ton of experience and with a current Nugget, Nevada is likely led by Zach Collins, who averaged 16.5 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.1 steals over his last 19 games with the San Antonio Spurs last season.
28. Arizona: Marvin Bagley III, Matisse Thybulle, Kevin Knox, TyTy Washington Jr. and Dalen Terry
There's a little more name recognition here and a couple are young enough and promising enough to develop into meaningful role players. Marvin Bagley III is a career double-digit scorer, but he needs to add a little more awareness on the defensive end. As a dynamic ball-hawk who needs a lot more consistency as a shooter, Matisse Thybulle is kind of the opposite.
27. Tennessee: Cameron Payne, Garrison Mathews, James Wiseman, Keon Johnson, Kennedy Chandler and Brandon Miller
This state's standing could certainly change over the next couple years if Brandon Miller lives up to his potential as this summer's No. 2 pick in the draft. Otherwise, Tennessee is bolstered almost entirely by career backup point guard Cameron Payne.
26. Alabama: JaMychal Green, Herbert Jones, Trendon Watford, Kira Lewis Jr., Trent Forrest, Xavier Moon, JD Davison, Kobe Brown and Colby Jones
Alabama brings a little more depth than the previously detailed states, but Herbert Jones is probably the only one guaranteed to have a meaningful role for a playoff contender this season.
25. Virginia: Dorian Finney-Smith, Keldon Johnson, Jalen Smith, Javonte Green, Tari Eason, Mark Williams, Wendell Moore Jr., Mac McClung, Dereon Seabron and Keyontae Johnson
Now, we're looking at a state that could actually put together a relatively competitive lineup with Jalen Smith, Keldon Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tari Eason and Mark Williams. Four of those players are likely full-time starters this season, while Eason will almost certainly be in the Houston Rockets rotation.
24. Iowa: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, A.J. Green, Joe Wieskamp and Kris Murray
Iowa is clearly bolstered by Harrison Barnes' long career (which helps with the total game score) and the fact that there aren't a ton of subpar players here to drag down the average. Barnes and the Murray brothers could make for a heck of an outside shooting three-on-three team.
23. Massachusetts: Nerlens Noel, Michael Carter-Williams, Bruce Brown, Pat Connaughton, Georges Niang, Darius Bazley and Noah Vonleh
Bruce Brown just proved his versatility as someone who can run a second unit or play more off the ball among starters. Pat Connaughton doesn't quite check the playmaking box in the same way, but he too does a lot of different things. He's a superb athlete who rebounds well for a wing, defends multiple positions and hits threes at a solid clip. Georges Niang has quietly become one of the game's better three-point specialists too.
22. Minnesota: Tyus Jones, Mike Muscala, Tre Jones, Amir Coffey, Jalen Suggs, Zeke Nnaji, Jericho Sims, David Roddy, McKinley Wright IV and Kendall Brown
This is another state where a set of brothers helps, but Minnesota could clearly field a relatively interesting lineup. It would be small, but Tre Jones, Tyus Jones, Jalen Suggs, Zeke Nnaji and Mike Muscala could win some second-unit stretches against plenty of NBA teams.
21. Wisconsin: Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Sam Hauser, Jalen Johnson, Ochai Agbaji, Johnny Davis, Deonte Burton, Patrick Baldwin Jr., Michael Foster Jr., Brandin Podziemski and Alondes Williams
Wisconsin boasts one of the best point guards in basketball in Tyrese Haliburton and two dynamic, explosive combo guards in Tyler Herro and Jordan Poole. With several other rotation players, including a high-level starter like Kevon Looney, this is another state that could put together a respectable rotation.
States 20-11
20. Florida: Jordan Clarkson, Mitchell Robinson, Anfernee Simons, Scottie Barnes, Grayson Allen, Killian Hayes, Nassir Little, Tony Bradley, Tre Mann, Paul Reed, Vernon Carey Jr., Josh Minott, Jason Preston, Keon Ellis, RaiQuan Gray, Darius Days, Taylor Hendricks and Brice Sensabaugh
Florida can put together a full, relatively competitive rotation with its active NBA players. Jordan Clarkson and Anfernee Simons would provide a ton of firepower from the backcourt. Scottie Barnes would bring playmaking from the wing. He and Nassir Little can bring some defensive switchability to the forward spots. And Mitchell Robinson would be a strong defensive anchor behind all of it.
19. Oregon: Domantas Sabonis, Jerami Grant, Terrence Ross, Cole Anthony, Isaiah Hartenstein, Payton Pritchard, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Stanley Umude
Oregon's position is obviously boosted by the presence of Domantas Sabonis, which is probably fine. He's an All-NBA center who can score inside, dominate the glass and run an offense as a high-post offensive hub. At least three other rotation players in Jerami Grant, Cole Anthony and Isaiah Hartenstein (plus two more potential role players in Payton Pritchard and Terrence Ross) helps too.
T17. South Carolina: Khris Middleton, Ja Morant, Torrey Craig, Nic Claxton, Aaron Nesmith, PJ Dozier, Bryce McGowens, Jarrell Brantley, John Butler, Noah Clowney, Gregory Jackson II and Jalen Slawson
For brief moments here and there, Ja Morant has been an MVP candidate. And that certainly helps South Carolina's standing, but there are other stars or near stars here in Khris Middleton and Nic Claxton. Torrey Craig and Aaron Nesmith will likely be in rotations this season too.
T17. Maryland: Jeff Green, Victor Oladipo, Will Barton, Josh Hart, Reggie Bullock, Immanuel Quickley, Markelle Fultz, Damion Lee, Rodney McGruder, Haywood Highsmith, Jeff Dowtin, Trevelin Queen, Isaiah Todd, Trevor Keels, Jordan Hawkins and Cam Whitmore
We suddenly have a full roster (and then some). And while Maryland doesn't boast any stars, there are several high-level role players here (and maybe even potential stars in Immanuel Quickley and Cam Whitmore).
16. Washington: Zach LaVine, Dejounte Murray, Joe Harris, Kevin Porter Jr., Jaden McDaniels, Jalen McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell, Corey Kispert, Paolo Banchero, Gary Payton II, Malachi Flynn and MarJon Beauchamp
Washington's rich basketball tradition is headlined by names like John Stockton, Jason Terry and Jamal Crawford. And its current batch of NBA players features All-Stars like Zach LaVine and Dejounte Murray, floor-spacers like Joe Harris and Corey Kispert, multipositional defenders in the McDaniels brothers and a potential superstar in Paolo Banchero.
15. Louisiana: Thaddeus Young, De'Aaron Fox, Kelly Oubre Jr., Garrett Temple, Robert Williams III, Aaron Holiday, Damian Jones, Skylar Mays, Jared Butler and Amari Bailey
Led by De'Aaron Fox and Robert Williams III, this state's rank benefitted from long and solid role-playing careers from Thaddeus Young and Garrett Temple.
T13. Oklahoma: Blake Griffin, Josh Richardson, Shake Milton, Jaxson Hayes, Jeremy Sochan and Lindy Waters III
Blake Griffin is top 50 all-time in career box plus/minus and averaged 21.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the first decade of his career. His average game score per minute is a huge part of Oklahoma rising this high. And adding four rotation players in Josh Richardson, Shake Milton, Jaxson Hayes and Jeremy Sochan and one fringe NBA player in Lindy Waters III didn't do enough to pull that average out of the top five in that column.
T13. Arkansas: Mike Conley, Bobby Portis, Malik Monk, Daniel Gafford, Austin Reaves, Isaiah Joe, Moses Moody, Jaylin Williams and Nick Smith Jr.
Mike Conley's longevity helps Arkansas, but it could put a strong five-man lineup forward with him, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, Bobby Portis and Daniel Gafford.
12. Georgia: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jaylen Brown, Jae Crowder, Malcolm Brogdon, Anthony Edwards, Collin Sexton, Malik Beasley, Wendell Carter Jr., Devin Vassell, Isaac Okoro, Chuma Okeke, Davion Mitchell, Walker Kessler, Jabari Smith Jr., Brandon Boston Jr., Kobi Simmons, Kevon Harris, Scoot Henderson and Ben Sheppard
Now, we're looking at a state that could probably win some playoff series with Malcolm Brogdon running the offense, Jaylen Brown, Anthony Edwards, Devin Vassell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the wing rotation and Walker Kessler protecting the paint.
11. Pennsylvania: Kyle Lowry, Marcus Morris, Markieff Morris, Mikal Bridges, T.J. McConnell, Cameron Johnson, Derrick Jones Jr., De'Andre Hunter, Lonnie Walker IV, Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Lamar Stevens, Alize Johnson, Tyrese Martin, Jarace Walker, Dereck Lively II and Jalen Hood-Schifino
When you look at the names above, it probably comes as no surprise that Pennsylvania is in the top 10 in the total game score column. Lowry and the Morris brothers have had long careers, and all of them have spent plenty of time as starters. But this state also boasts a decent amount of up-and-coming or in-their-prime talents like Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and De'Andre Hunter.
T8. New Jersey
Karl-Anthony Towns, Bam Adebayo, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr., Naz Reid, Naji Marshall, Davon Reed, Dominick Barlow, Louis King, Ron Harper Jr., Jordan Hall, Justin Minaya, Dariq Whitehead, Seth Lundy and Isaiah Wong
New Jersey features tons of size, so the descriptions other states have had about how they might work as a functional basketball team don't make as much sense.
Karl-Anthony Towns, Bam Adebayo and Jaren Jackson Jr. have all made All-Star teams. KAT is one of the best offensive bigs in the league, while the other two are among the game's best on the other end.
Then, when you add Jalen Brunson (he was at least All-Star-level in 2022-23), it's easy to see how New Jersey found its way into the top 10.
T8. Michigan
Devin Booker, Draymond Green, JaVale McGee, Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris, Bryn Forbes, Xavier Tillman Sr., Edmond Sumner, Isaiah Jackson, Isaiah Livers, Jaden Hardy, Jamal Cain, Ryan Rollins, Kobe Bufkin and Emoni Bates
Devin Booker is a top-10-to-15 player in the league right now. Over the last three regular and postseasons, he's put up 26.9 points, 4.9 assists and 2.3 threes while shooting 53.2 percent on twos and 36.6 percent from deep.
With him and Draymond Green, a four-time champion who's one of the best and most versatile defenders of all time, Michigan has one of the best top twos of any state in the union.
With just a few solid role players like Monte Morris, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee and Xavier Tillman Sr. behind them, it's not surprising to see this state here.
T8. Indiana
Gordon Hayward, Eric Gordon, George Hill, Mason Plumlee, Gary Harris, Cody Zeller, Darius Garland, Desmond Bane, Jaden Ivey, Romeo Langford, Dylan Windler, Blake Wesley, Dru Smith and Trayce Jackson-Davis
Indiana has long been known as a hotbed for basketball and basketball talent, so it probably comes as no surprise to find it sneak into the top 10.
Many of its active NBA players (including Gordon Hayward, George Hill, Mason Plumlee, Gary Harris and Cody Zeller) are past their primes, but they contributed with years worth of positive play for various teams.
That's not the entire reason Indiana is here, though. Darius Garland and Desmond Bane are All-Star-level talents near the outset of their careers.
7. Missouri
Bradley Beal, Jayson Tatum, Alec Burks, Otto Porter Jr., Michael Porter Jr., Landry Shamet, Shaquille Harrison, Saben Lee, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Ish Wainright, Malcolm Hill, Xavier Sneed and Jacob Gilyard
Missouri is buoyed by the presence of potential top-five player Jayson Tatum, but this group brings plenty of shooting around him too.
Bradley Beal has averaged 27.6 points and 5.5 assists over the last four years. Michael Porter Jr. is a career 41.7 percent three-point shooter. And although Otto Porter Jr. has struggled with injuries of late, his 39.7 career three-point percentage is way above average too.
After that, this state features some solid role players (Alec Burks and Landry Shamet) and a handful of fringe of NBA players.
6. Illinois
Anthony Davis, Derrick Rose, Robert Covington, Fred VanVleet, Patrick Beverley, Richaun Holmes, Frank Kaminsky, Meyers Leonard, Kendrick Nunn, Talen Horton-Tucker, Jevon Carter, Max Strus, Keita Bates-Diop, Sterling Brown, Ayo Dosunmu, John Konchar, Isaiah Roby, Jordan Goodwin, Max Christie, Devon Dotson and Jett Howard
Illinois is heavy on veteran presence, but it still has a superstar at the top and plenty of difference-makers throughout the rest of the group.
Anthony Davis is a top-10-to-15 player in the NBA. Fred VanVleet, Max Strus and Patrick Beverley will all likely start a bunch of games this season. And several other experienced players will either be in rotations or fighting for a spot in one.
That isn't to say there aren't a few high-upside guys in the mix too. Talen Horton-Tucker and Max Christie both have a chance to break out in 2023-24.
5. Texas
Jimmy Butler, DeAndre Jordan, Julius Randle, Wesley Matthews, Trae Young, Myles Turner, Marcus Smart, Taurean Prince, Royce O'Neale, Tyrese Maxey, Justise Winslow, Jarred Vanderbilt, Alex Caruso, Kenrich Williams, Danuel House Jr., Grant Williams, Justin Jackson, Luke Kornet, Cade Cunningham, Quentin Grimes, R.J. Hampton, Jarrett Culver, AJ Griffin, Greg Brown III, Kenneth Lofton Jr., Donovan Williams, Anthony Black, Cason Wallace, Keyonte George, Marcus Sasser, Julian Phillips, Jordan Walsh and Jalen Wilson
As you can see, we're now getting into the states with pretty significant reservoirs of NBA talent.
Texas, specifically, could probably put a title contender on the floor.
Think about a seven- or eight-man rotation with Trae Young, Cade Cunningham, Jimmy Butler, Julius Randle, Myles Turner, Tyrese Maxey, Marcus Smart and Alex Caruso. Several of the other names above probably have an argument to be in that mix too.
This state has vets, current and future stars, rookies and depth.
4. North Carolina
Chris Paul, John Wall, Brandon Ingram, Montrezl Harrell, P.J. Tucker, Ish Smith, T.J. Warren, Seth Curry, Devonte' Graham, Saddiq Bey, Zion Williamson, Coby White, Dennis Smith Jr., Caleb Martin, Patrick Williams, Trey Murphy III, Cody Martin, Aaron Wiggins, Day'Ron Sharpe, Anthony Gill, Theo Pinson, Braxton Key, Jay Huff, Jaden Springer and Hunter Tyson
This group has its fair share of injury issues. Several of the biggest-name players are well into their 30s (and in a couple cases, rapidly approaching 40). But the fully healthy version of North Carolina's hypothetical team is pretty scary.
First of all, the two-man game between Chris Paul and Zion Williamson would be unstoppable. Brandon Ingram could get plenty of buckets in a pinch playing off that. And there's plenty of shooting to flank those three from Seth Curry and Trey Murphy III, among others.
After that, there are several rotation (or fringe rotation) players to back up the stars.
For a state with as much basketball history as North Carolina, it's not surprising to see this wealth of talent in the top five.
3. New York
Rudy Gay, Andre Drummond, Tobias Harris, Taj Gibson, Donovan Mitchell, Danny Green, Kyle Anderson, Kevin Huerter, Thomas Bryant, Mo Bamba, Terance Mann, Hamidou Diallo, Isaiah Stewart, Jonathan Isaac, Obi Toppin, Ty Jerome, Jordan Nwora, Jose Alvarado, Moses Brown, Anthony Lamb, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Nathan Knight, James Bouknight, Julian Champagnie, Justin Champagnie, Matt Ryan, Jeenathan Williams, Jared Rhoden, Lester Quinones, Buddy Boeheim, Jalen Pickett and Andre Jackson Jr.
Adding some weight to total game score in the formula described in the intro certainly helped New York find its way into the top three, but that feels right.
New York is still the mecca of basketball, and though Donovan Mitchell is really the only current star in this group, there are several legitimate role players (including some high-level ones).
Andre Drummond, Tobias Harris, Kyle Anderson, Kevin Huerter, Terance Mann are all pretty much guaranteed to be important role players in 2023-24. And a handful of others listed above will have a chance to make an impact.
2. Ohio
LeBron James, Stephen Curry, CJ McCollum, Terry Rozier, Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Luke Kennard, Jae'Sean Tate, Malaki Branham, Miles McBride, Micah Potter, Carlik Jones, Vince Williams Jr. and Chris Livingston
LeBron James is obviously the biggest reason Ohio climbed all the way up to second, but Dell Curry just happened to be playing in his lone season for the Cleveland Cavaliers when Stephen Curry was born. And adding him to LeBron might give this state a subjective argument to top the list.
That top two features a top three player of all time and another you probably can't slot any lower than 15th.
With those two and several solid starters or role players like CJ McCollum, Terry Rozier, Caris LeVert, Larry Nance Jr., Gary Trent Jr. Luke Kennard and Jae'Sean Tate, Ohio could put a title contender on the floor.
1. California
James Harden, Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard, Kevin Love, Jrue Holiday, Paul George, Brook Lopez, Kawhi Leonard, Klay Thompson, Robin Lopez, Aaron Gordon, Tim Hardaway Jr., Jarrett Allen, Spencer Dinwiddie, Norman Powell, Austin Rivers, Justin Holiday, Delon Wright, Christian Wood, Dewayne Dedmon, LaMelo Ball, De'Anthony Melton, Evan Mobley, Stanley Johnson, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jalen Green, Onyeka Okongwu, Jordan McLaughlin, Gabe Vincent, Chimezie Metu, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Josh Christopher, Tyler Dorsey, Ziaire Williams, Kessler Edwards, KZ Okpala, Jake LaRavia, Peyton Watson, Johnny Juzang, Quenton Jackson, Isaiah Mobley, Gabe York, Jamaree Bouyea, Chance Comanche, Jordan Schakel, Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jordan Miller and Jaylen Clark
What a list.
With all due respect to New York—which is, again, the mecca—California is pretty clearly the current leader in the clubhouse for active NBA talent.
I won't bore you by repeating many of the names above, but there are literally dozens of All-Star appearances from that group. Several will (or at least could) earn that honor this coming season.
California also boasts multiple MVPs, a Defensive Player of the Year and some perennial All-NBA contenders.
Right now, its spot at No. 1 is pretty much unassailable.