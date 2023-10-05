Ranking All 50 States by Where NBA Players Were Born

2 of 14

For an exercise that's looking to reward states for quantity, it's pretty much impossible to reward those with four or fewer current NBA players.

Practically speaking, it's hard to compare Washington D.C.'s Kevin Durant, Frank Jackson and Luka Garza to California's dozens-deep talent pool.

And in terms of the methodology used to rank all the states with more than four players, the average game score is thoroughly inflated for places like D.C. or Utah, because there aren't as many non-rotation players to drag that number down.

Still, you can eyeball the collections of talent that each of these states has and rank them subjectively.

43. Alaska: Daishen Nix

Twenty-one-year-old Daishen Nix has just over 1,000 career NBA minutes and a way-below-average box plus/minus.

42. Rhode Island: David Duke Jr. and Cole Swider

Like Nix, David Duke Jr. and Cole Swider are young players with very little NBA experience and very little chance of making a rotation in the near future. But two is greater than one.

41. Nebraska: JT Thor

I warned you that this would be subjective. So while much of the descriptions for Nix, Duke and Swider might also apply to JT Thor, there's still a hint of three-and-D potential for Thor, who shot 31.7 percent from deep on decent volume for a reserve big in 2022-23.

40. Wyoming: James Johnson

James Johnson has yet to be signed by a team for the 2023-24 campaign, but he's had a long and successful career as a role player with hard-nosed defending and underrated passing and finishing

39. Connecticut: Kris Dunn

Kris Dunn has been sort of a fringe NBA player for the bulk of his career, but the 29-year-old veteran averaged 14.9 points and 6.3 assists over the last 12 games of 2022-23 for the Utah Jazz.

38. North Dakota: Doug McDermott

Only eight players in NBA history match or exceed both of Doug McDermott's career marks for threes made (846) and three-point percentage (41.0).

37. Maine: Duncan Robinson

Duncan Robinson is sort of the younger version of McDermott and is coming off a postseason run in which he was fourth on a Finals team in playoff wins over replacement player.

36. Mississippi: Drew Eubanks and Terence Davis

Like Johnson, Terence Davis played in 2022-23 but has yet to be signed this summer. He and Drew Eubanks both have the potential be a ninth or 10th man for plenty of teams around the league.

35. Utah: John Collins and Sam Merrill

John Collins had a bit of a down year in 2022-23, but he's still a starting big who'll have a chance to bounce back for the Utah Jazz. Sam Merrill, meanwhile, has never cracked an NBA rotation in a meaningful way, but he has an above-replacement-level career box plus/minus.

34. Kentucky: D'Angelo Russell, P.J. Washington, Terry Taylor and Jay Scrubb

Kentucky boasts a longtime starter in D'Angelo Russell, who's long been a solid offensive player who really struggles on the other end. P.J. Washington is probably the more interesting player at this point, with his ability fill up a box score and stretch the floor as a big man.

33. Delaware: Donte DiVincenzo, Bones Hyland and Jalen Duren

The first really interesting group on this slide, Delaware has a proven rotation guard in Donte DiVincenzo, a potential heat-check-off-the-bench guy in Bones Hyland and a rim-running and -protecting big who could be in line for a breakout this season in Jalen Duren.

32. Colorado: Derrick White and Jalen Williams

There may only be two current players born in Colorado, but both have a chance to be top 50 in 2023-24. Derrick White will be a key rotation piece for the title-contending Boston Celtics, and Jalen Williams will start for the up-and-coming Oklahoma City Thunder.

31. Washington, D.C.: Kevin Durant, Frank Jackson and Luka Garza