3 Cowboys Trade Targets After Week 2

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears made a regrettable trade when they shipped off a second-round pick for Chase Claypool last year. That selection became the 32nd overall selection while the player has vastly underperformed in the Windy City.

That has become even more apparent in the first two weeks of this season. With a full offseason to get acclimated and to buy into what Chicago is doing, the 25-year-old has been nonexistent in the offense.

He has just three catches on 10 targets for 36 yards and a touchdown. Jay Glazer of Fox Sports (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) reported the Bears were frustrated with the receiver's effort and he would be "possibly even shipped out of town again."

Taking on a player like Claypool with questionable effort is a gamble. That's the kind of thing that could throw off chemistry, but it's a relatively low-risk gamble for the Cowboys. If the Bears are desperate to unload him, they probably will do it at a discounted price.

Claypool's cap hit is only $3 million this season, so there's little financial risk to it either.

At best, he would be rejuvenated by playing for a winning team with a real chance to contend and emerge as yet another weapon for Dak Prescott. At worst, his poor effort continues, and the Cowboys can cut bait at a relatively low cost.