Week 3 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

Week 3 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football CandidatesSeptember 18, 2023
The fantasy football players who missed out on adding Puka Nucua from the waiver wire last week are in luck going into Week 3.
There is an abundance of potential breakout stars at wide receiver sitting on the waiver wire after two regular-season Sundays.
Marvin Mims, Jayden Reed and Nico Collins were not close to the fantasy conversation during draft season, but the potential displayed over the last two weeks proved they could be waiver-wire stars.
The news is not so great at running back, where fantasy players may need replacements for David Montgomery and Saquon Barkley, both of whom sustained injuries on Sunday.
The best running back option on the waiver wire may be a player whose team lost its rookie quarterback in Week 2.
Marvin Mims, WR, Denver
The cameos made by Mims inside the Denver offense were enough to generate some waiver-wire interest.
The rookie out of Oklahoma caught a 60-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson and his other reception went for 53 yards.
Denver also utilized Mims in the rushing attack on two occasions. He earned 10 rushing yards on those two carries.
Mims will not have a massive usage rate each week with Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton on the field, but he can be used for long gains and explosive touchdowns.
The big-play potential should put Mims on the radars of fantasy players in need of bye week and injury replacements in the coming week, and as a potential FLEX option.
Mims is in a fascinating spot in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. Denver is going to need some big plays to match Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and Mims could be the answer to that on a few drives.
Jayden Reed, WR, Green Bay
Green Bay's offense looked better than many people expected without Christian Watson in Atlanta.
Reed caught a pair of touchdown passes from Jordan Love, and that could be an indicator of things to come for at least the rest of September.
Even if Watson, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, returns for the Week 3 clash with the New Orleans Saints, the Packers may not be willing to give him two big workloads in four days. The Packers face the Detroit Lions on Thursday night in Week 4.
Green Bay's coaching staff may try to manage Watson's injury by preparing him for Week 4 because it is a division game.
Regardless of what the strategy is with Watson, Reed proved he can be a vital asset to the Packers passing attack, which was a big unknown entering the season with Love at the helm.
Reed is rostered in less than 15 percent of ESPN and Yahoo fantasy football leagues, per FantasyPros, so he could be added as a FLEX option for the next few weeks.
Nico Collins, WR, Houston
Collins is not a complete unknown to fantasy players, but he has also never been near the top or middle of some weekly rankings.
After all, we're talking about a Houston Texans wide receiver that struggled with quarterback consistency in previous seasons.
Houston at least has some consistency with C.J. Stroud now under center. Collins benefited from the rookie's arm in the first two weeks with 13 receptions for 226 yards.
Stroud may rely on his veteran wide out more in Week 3, as the Texans go on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Rookie Tank Dell displayed signs of being an electric playmaker, but he may be better suited for home games, or easier matchups.
Jacksonville's defense only gave up 17 points in its Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes ended up with 305 passing yards, but he had to earn every yard.
Stroud may be forced into shorter passes to connect with Collins instead of long shots down the field to Dell in Week 3, and that could make Collins one of the sharper waiver-wire additions.
Zack Moss, RB, Indianapolis
Aack Moss may be a waiver-wire addition out of necessity.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson left Sunday's game against the Texans with a concussion.
If Richardson can't play in Week 3 versus the Baltimore Ravens, the Colts may be forced to rely on the rushing game to support Gardner Minshew.
Moss is the most experienced running back the Colts have on their active roster with Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list.
Moss was the only Colts running back to earn carries on Sunday. He had 18 rushes for 88 yards and a score.
He is not expected to have that much success against Baltimore, but he may be the best addition of all the running backs on the waiver wire because of his situation.
Fantasy football players may be scrambling for reliable running backs in Week 3 since Montgomery suffered a thigh injury and Barkley appeared to suffer an injury late in the fourth quarter.