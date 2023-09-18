Week 3 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

3 of 4

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Collins is not a complete unknown to fantasy players, but he has also never been near the top or middle of some weekly rankings.

After all, we're talking about a Houston Texans wide receiver that struggled with quarterback consistency in previous seasons.

Houston at least has some consistency with C.J. Stroud now under center. Collins benefited from the rookie's arm in the first two weeks with 13 receptions for 226 yards.

Stroud may rely on his veteran wide out more in Week 3, as the Texans go on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Rookie Tank Dell displayed signs of being an electric playmaker, but he may be better suited for home games, or easier matchups.

Jacksonville's defense only gave up 17 points in its Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes ended up with 305 passing yards, but he had to earn every yard.