Quinn Ewers, Texas Offense Draw Mixed Reviews From Fans in Win vs. Wyoming

Tim Warner/Getty Images

What a difference a week makes.

The Texas Longhorns and quarterback Quinn Ewers were flying high after upsetting Alabama last Saturday, jumping up to No. 4 in the AP rankings. They may have bought into their own hype, however, and Wyoming nearly made them pay for doing so.

In the end, a 31-10 win over the Cowboys on Saturday night will look convincing, at least on paper. In reality, it was a game that went into the fourth quarter tied at 10 apiece before the Longhorns rattled off 21 unanswered points.

Ewers didn't look great, finishing 11-of-21 for 131 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed for a score.

Ewers and the Longhorns did more than enough to win, though the expectation was that Wyoming would be little more than a blip on the radar for a team that has national championship aspirations after beating the Crimson Tide.

Instead, it was rockier than expected, and many Texas fans were disappointed in what they saw out of Ewers in particular, though he also received credit for rallying and, ultimately, leading the Longhorns to the win:

Granted, Ewers wasn't the only player on offense who struggled throughout the game. He dealt with more than a few drops from his receivers, and Texas struggled to get much of an offensive flow established before the fourth quarter.

Wyoming isn't a pushover by any means after upsetting Texas Tech in the first week of the season. But it wouldn't be surprising if the Longhorns overlooked the Cowboys a bit after last week's big win and the Big 12 schedule starting for them next week.

We're now three weeks away from the Red River Shootout, a matchup that very well could be a preview of the Big 12 Championship Game. But games against Baylor and Kansas come first, and Wyoming should have taught Texas a valuable lesson—don't overlook any opponents.

The Longhorns also need the version of Ewers they got against Alabama (349 passing yards, three touchdowns). That quarterback looked capable of leading Texas to a berth in the College Football Playoff.