NFL Rumors: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Targets Playoff Return After Achilles Injury Surgery

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly "targeting an improbable playoff return" after tearing his Achilles in the first game of the season, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Per that report:

"Sources say renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team performed a procedure to place an internal brace—called an Achilles 'speed bridge'—on Rodgers' fully torn left Achilles, which he ruptured just four snaps into Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills. While there are no guarantees, the speed bridge protects the repair and opens up the possibility of an earlier return, sources say."

The goal of the procedure is to have an athlete recovered within four months, which would give Rodgers the chance to return in January for the playoffs should the Jets secure a postseason berth.

According to Rapoport and Pelissero, Rodgers may also receive platelet-rich plasma injections to aid in the recovery process.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, citing sources, later reported "Rodgers will be expected to look at the entire situation, not just his condition, to see if a return at some point this season is even possible, as much of a long shot as it might be."

He certainly sounded like a man who was going to do everything he could to make a comeback this season during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Friday:

"Give me the doubts," Rodgers said. "Give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need. So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do."

He did acknowledge that his age—Rodgers will turn 40 in December—may play a factor.

"Definitely some odds stacked against me based on age," he said. "But I like it. Stack all the odds up against me and see what happens."

For now, Rodgers will have to watch as the Jets try to rally around Zach Wilson. The third-year quarterback struggled in his first two seasons but did lead the Jets to a come-from-behind win against the Bills in Week 1, finishing 14-of-21 for 140 yards, a touchdown and an interception while taking two sacks.