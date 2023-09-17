Jets' Aaron Rodgers Targets Playoff Return After 'Innovative' Achilles Injury Surgery

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly "targeting an improbable playoff return" after tearing his Achilles in the first game of the season, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Per that report:

"Sources say renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team performed a procedure to place an internal brace—called an Achilles 'speed bridge'—on Rodgers' fully torn left Achilles, which he ruptured just four snaps into Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills. While there are no guarantees, the speed bridge protects the repair and opens up the possibility of an earlier return, sources say."

