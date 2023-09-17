X

    Jets' Aaron Rodgers Targets Playoff Return After 'Innovative' Achilles Injury Surgery

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, September 17, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 11: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #8 of the New York Jets is helped off the field after an injury during the first quarter of the NFL game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on September 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    Aaron Rodgers is reportedly "targeting an improbable playoff return" after tearing his Achilles in the first game of the season, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

    Per that report:

    "Sources say renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache and his team performed a procedure to place an internal brace—called an Achilles 'speed bridge'—on Rodgers' fully torn left Achilles, which he ruptured just four snaps into Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills. While there are no guarantees, the speed bridge protects the repair and opens up the possibility of an earlier return, sources say."

