Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 2: Debating Difficult Fantasy Football Lineup Decisions

Williams can be frustratingly inconsistent, and Week 1 was the latest evidence of that. In a shootout that produced a combined 70 points, he came away with just four catches for 45 yards on five targets.

Still, his good games can be great ones, and this sure looks like everything has aligned for a monster effort. The Titans are a tremendous matchup for opposing receivers, having allowed last season's most fantasy points to the position and 305 passing yards to the New Orleans Saints last week. Plus, the Chargers could lean on their passing game more than normal with Austin Ekeler listed as doubtful.

