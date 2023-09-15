X

NFL

    Fans Call Out 4 Fumbles by Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Vikings in Loss to Eagles

    Doric SamSeptember 15, 2023

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    The Minnesota Vikings were their own worst enemy in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

    The Vikings lost four fumbles on their way to a 34-28 loss at Lincoln Financial Field, which dropped the defending NFC North champions to 0-2 this season.

    It was particularly demoralizing that Minnesota's star players were the culprits for the fumbles. Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Alexander Mattison each gave up the ball, along with punt returner Brandon Powell.

    Mattison and Powell's fumbles occurred in the first quarter. Jefferson fumbled the ball out of the end zone after a long catch. Cousins was stripped on Minnesota's first drive of the second half in what was then a one-score game.

    NFL @NFL

    CHAOS! The <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> punt on 4th down, then recover the fumble on Minnesota's return 😮<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1">https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1</a> <a href="https://t.co/TCh3EYICex">pic.twitter.com/TCh3EYICex</a>

    NFL @NFL

    The 3rd turnover of the quarter! This time, the <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> come up with the ball.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMkDgB2kEz">https://t.co/eMkDgB2kEz</a> <a href="https://t.co/2RnFNv6mvD">pic.twitter.com/2RnFNv6mvD</a>

    NFL @NFL

    This was ruled a touchback for Minnesota. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1">https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1</a> <a href="https://t.co/Nhh7NPadlF">pic.twitter.com/Nhh7NPadlF</a>

    NFL @NFL

    Strip sack!! Josh Sweat with the tackle, <a href="https://twitter.com/fcoxx_91?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fcoxx_91</a> with the recovery! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1">https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tupl7ie8Tc">pic.twitter.com/Tupl7ie8Tc</a>

    Cousins finished with 364 yards and four touchdowns, while Jefferson had 11 catches for 159 yards. Mattison only registered 28 yards on the ground. However, it was the fumbles that were too much to overcome.

    Minnesota's turnovers led to a worn-out defense that couldn't control the line of scrimmage and surrendered a whopping 259 rushing yards and three scores to Philadelphia's ground-and-pound attack.

    Fans online were not happy with Minnesota's frequent mistakes in what could've been a winnable game on Thursday:

    Bob Irving @BobIrvingCJOB

    Minnesota Vikings, now 0-2, have problems but QB Kirk Cousins wasn't one of them in the loss to Philadelphia. Yes he fumbled once but he was otherwise outstanding 31/43 for 364 yards and 4 TD's. 3 other fumbles and a horrible run defence did the Vikes in.

    Chris Towers …Is A Real Boy @CTowersCBS

    I saw someone say Kevin O'Connell "has to do something" about the Vikings' fumble issues, but ... what is he supposed to do? Bench Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins?

    Next Gen Stats @NextGenStats

    The Vikings have lost a total of 44% in win probability as a result of four fumbles so far tonight.<br><br>🔻Brandon Powell: -10.7% lost<br>🔻Alexander Mattison: -10.8% lost<br>🔻Justin Jefferson: -14.5% lost<br>🔻Kirk Cousins: -8.0% lost<br><br>The Vikings lost 33.6% on three turnovers in Week 1.…

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vikings?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vikings</a> have now lost FOUR fumbles tonight.<br><br>The second half just started.

    Jason B. Hirschhorn @by_JBH

    The Justin Jefferson fumble-touchback turns into a 10-point swing. The Vikings trail the Eagles 13-7 at halftime.

    Thomas Sullivan @Yfz84

    Vikings fumble every thirty seconds. Even their interceptions are basically fumbles

    Tyler Forness @TheRealForno

    Did the Vikings coat their hands in butter? 4 fumbles is insane

    Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith

    The Eagles' fumble luck in this game has been insane. Four fumbles, all going to the Eagles, including one that effectively took 7 points off the board for the Vikings. Given that, it's surprising they're only up 10-7.

    Will Ragatz @WillRagatz

    Not Kirk's fault. I said that. The fumble was obviously on Jefferson for making a risky decision with the ball.<br><br>I also don't think it's unreasonable to point out that Cousins had a clean pocket and could've avoided the entire situation with a better throw <a href="https://t.co/Zahy61ybKM">https://t.co/Zahy61ybKM</a>

    Travis J Davidson @TravisSkol

    I don't who holds the record for most fumbles in the first two games of a season.<br><br>But they have to be sweating watching this Vikings team.

    Ben Grimaldi @BenGrimaldi

    Nobody blows games like the Vikings. Jeez. Fumbles, no awareness, everything. CB just sat there flat footed &amp; let Smith run right by him. Wtf was that?

    Matt Leon @MattLeon1060

    This game completely switched on the Jefferson fumble. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> now rolling 27-7 with 10:54 left in 3rd after Hurts to Smith for 63 yards.

    Shelfy @RealShelfy

    A Justin Jefferson fumble touchback is the most Thursday Night Football thing ever

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    About 5 minutes ago the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> were about to be losing 14-10<br><br>Instead:<br>** Jefferson fumble<br>** Elliott FG<br>** Cousins fumble<br>** Eagles TD<br>** Eagles TD<br><br>From potentially down 4 to up 20

    Minnesota now has six fumbles through the first two games of the season, as Cousins gave up the ball twice in the team's season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team will have to shore up its ball security if it hopes to compete for another division title this season.

    The Vikings will look to bounce back when they return to action in Week 3 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.