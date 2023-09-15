Fans Call Out 4 Fumbles by Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Vikings in Loss to Eagles

Fans Call Out 4 Fumbles by Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Vikings in Loss to EaglesSeptember 15, 2023
The Minnesota Vikings were their own worst enemy in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.
The Vikings lost four fumbles on their way to a 34-28 loss at Lincoln Financial Field, which dropped the defending NFC North champions to 0-2 this season.
It was particularly demoralizing that Minnesota's star players were the culprits for the fumbles. Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Alexander Mattison each gave up the ball, along with punt returner Brandon Powell.
Mattison and Powell's fumbles occurred in the first quarter. Jefferson fumbled the ball out of the end zone after a long catch. Cousins was stripped on Minnesota's first drive of the second half in what was then a one-score game.
CHAOS! The <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> punt on 4th down, then recover the fumble on Minnesota's return 😮<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1">https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1</a> <a href="https://t.co/TCh3EYICex">pic.twitter.com/TCh3EYICex</a>
The 3rd turnover of the quarter! This time, the <a href="https://twitter.com/Eagles?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Eagles</a> come up with the ball.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMkDgB2kEz">https://t.co/eMkDgB2kEz</a> <a href="https://t.co/2RnFNv6mvD">pic.twitter.com/2RnFNv6mvD</a>
This was ruled a touchback for Minnesota. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1">https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1</a> <a href="https://t.co/Nhh7NPadlF">pic.twitter.com/Nhh7NPadlF</a>
Strip sack!! Josh Sweat with the tackle, <a href="https://twitter.com/fcoxx_91?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fcoxx_91</a> with the recovery! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MINvsPHI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MINvsPHI</a> on Prime Video<br>Also available on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1">https://t.co/eMkDgB1MP1</a> <a href="https://t.co/Tupl7ie8Tc">pic.twitter.com/Tupl7ie8Tc</a>
Cousins finished with 364 yards and four touchdowns, while Jefferson had 11 catches for 159 yards. Mattison only registered 28 yards on the ground. However, it was the fumbles that were too much to overcome.
Minnesota's turnovers led to a worn-out defense that couldn't control the line of scrimmage and surrendered a whopping 259 rushing yards and three scores to Philadelphia's ground-and-pound attack.
Fans online were not happy with Minnesota's frequent mistakes in what could've been a winnable game on Thursday:
The Vikings have lost a total of 44% in win probability as a result of four fumbles so far tonight.<br><br>🔻Brandon Powell: -10.7% lost<br>🔻Alexander Mattison: -10.8% lost<br>🔻Justin Jefferson: -14.5% lost<br>🔻Kirk Cousins: -8.0% lost<br><br>The Vikings lost 33.6% on three turnovers in Week 1.…
Not Kirk's fault. I said that. The fumble was obviously on Jefferson for making a risky decision with the ball.<br><br>I also don't think it's unreasonable to point out that Cousins had a clean pocket and could've avoided the entire situation with a better throw <a href="https://t.co/Zahy61ybKM">https://t.co/Zahy61ybKM</a>
About 5 minutes ago the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Eagles?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Eagles</a> were about to be losing 14-10<br><br>Instead:<br>** Jefferson fumble<br>** Elliott FG<br>** Cousins fumble<br>** Eagles TD<br>** Eagles TD<br><br>From potentially down 4 to up 20
Minnesota now has six fumbles through the first two games of the season, as Cousins gave up the ball twice in the team's season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team will have to shore up its ball security if it hopes to compete for another division title this season.
The Vikings will look to bounce back when they return to action in Week 3 at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.