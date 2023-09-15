Fans Call Out 4 Fumbles by Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Vikings in Loss to Eagles

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

The Minnesota Vikings were their own worst enemy in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

The Vikings lost four fumbles on their way to a 34-28 loss at Lincoln Financial Field, which dropped the defending NFC North champions to 0-2 this season.

It was particularly demoralizing that Minnesota's star players were the culprits for the fumbles. Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Alexander Mattison each gave up the ball, along with punt returner Brandon Powell.

Mattison and Powell's fumbles occurred in the first quarter. Jefferson fumbled the ball out of the end zone after a long catch. Cousins was stripped on Minnesota's first drive of the second half in what was then a one-score game.

Cousins finished with 364 yards and four touchdowns, while Jefferson had 11 catches for 159 yards. Mattison only registered 28 yards on the ground. However, it was the fumbles that were too much to overcome.

Minnesota's turnovers led to a worn-out defense that couldn't control the line of scrimmage and surrendered a whopping 259 rushing yards and three scores to Philadelphia's ground-and-pound attack.

Fans online were not happy with Minnesota's frequent mistakes in what could've been a winnable game on Thursday:

Minnesota now has six fumbles through the first two games of the season, as Cousins gave up the ball twice in the team's season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team will have to shore up its ball security if it hopes to compete for another division title this season.