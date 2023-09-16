Every MLB Team's Biggest One-Year Wonder Pitcher in Recent History

Andrew Kittredge was a 45th-round pick in the 2008 draft by the Seattle Mariners, so the fact that he even reached the big leagues makes him a success story. The Tampa Bay Rays acquired him in a five-player deal prior to the 2017 season, and he posted a 4.93 ERA in 93 appearances during his first four seasons with the team.

That made him easily the most surprising All-Star selection in either league in 2021 when he was one of baseball's best relievers. Unfortunately, his follow-up season was cut short by Tommy John surgery, and he has returned this season with a 5.40 ERA in seven appearances in his age-33 season. There's still time for him to prove he's more than just a one-year wonder, but his age is working against him.